Evening Reading - February 21, 2023

Welcome to the start of a short business week here at Shacknews. We hope you had a fine President’s Day and a wonderful weekend. We also hope you’re off to the races on a short weekend. Even if not, we’re headed into Wednesday! Hump Day awaits and it’s downhill riding from there, but before we let you coast towards the weekend, there’s an Evening Reading to consider. Join us as we close down another fine day of posting, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Got that tasty EVO 2023 lineup, fresh off the press

Ready to be a part of Evo history?



Get more info at https://t.co/WgXv1e2Nui and sign up for the event today via the link below!https://t.co/SWcrRszxVA!#Evo2023 pic.twitter.com/e0uEaoEwSb — EVO (@EVO) February 22, 2023

Very exciting year of fighting games ahead of us and EVO 2023 is making it sweet with $25,000 prize pools in all events, including Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. Check out the full details in our lineup article.

Man’s about to ruin their child on an EVO bet

I look forward to meeting them. https://t.co/KGbiOWsdhz — Rick (@TheHadou) February 22, 2023

Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Looking forward to playing Haggar Spencer in tournament someday.

The most 1980s wrestling clip

Maybe the most unhinged stunt I’ve ever seen for a wrestling show, but hey, it’s still real to Ozzie, dammit. I’ve also been informed this is just what the ‘80s was like: muscles, machineguns, and enemy ninjas lurking around every corner.

Where’s Miyamoto?

Can you spot Mr. Miyamoto and Mr. Takahashi? They had a blast exploring #SuperNintendoWorld! pic.twitter.com/V4KymqLELU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2023

Honestly, I’d take a whole Where’s Waldo book full of pictures of Super Nintendo World with Miyamoto hiding somewhere in each picture.

Dragon Questcakes

Impressive to say the least, I’d jam on a Slimecake. Don’t care how weird it sounds.

Minecraft AI Presidents

deep fake technology has officially reached its full potential pic.twitter.com/83bOaSXW6p — rasco 🪐 (@dinnafashh) February 18, 2023

These video clips personifying Donald Trump as The Worst Gamer You Know™ are the most likeable he has ever been.

Someone you know…

It’s true, look after the Italians in your life. And also play Pizza Tower because it’s freaking good.

Smol ‘Chu

776

hes too close to the screen... pic.twitter.com/S9A2zRyYJ8 — posebean | pikachu extraordinaire (@posebean) February 21, 2023

Get them some gamer glasses to protect their cute li’l eyes, please.

Flaff is very uncertain about these photo ops, but she sure does love the good pets that come with them.

Good night and take care, y'all. Playing any good games? Checking out the PS VR2 tomorrow? Let us know in the Chatty section below!