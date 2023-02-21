Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - February 21, 2023

It's nighttime in America, and that means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the start of a short business week here at Shacknews. We hope you had a fine President’s Day and a wonderful weekend. We also hope you’re off to the races on a short weekend. Even if not, we’re headed into Wednesday! Hump Day awaits and it’s downhill riding from there, but before we let you coast towards the weekend, there’s an Evening Reading to consider. Join us as we close down another fine day of posting, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Got that tasty EVO 2023 lineup, fresh off the press

Very exciting year of fighting games ahead of us and EVO 2023 is making it sweet with $25,000 prize pools in all events, including Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. Check out the full details in our lineup article.

Man’s about to ruin their child on an EVO bet

Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Looking forward to playing Haggar Spencer in tournament someday.

The most 1980s wrestling clip

Maybe the most unhinged stunt I’ve ever seen for a wrestling show, but hey, it’s still real to Ozzie, dammit. I’ve also been informed this is just what the ‘80s was like: muscles, machineguns, and enemy ninjas lurking around every corner.

Where’s Miyamoto?

Honestly, I’d take a whole Where’s Waldo book full of pictures of Super Nintendo World with Miyamoto hiding somewhere in each picture.

Dragon Questcakes

Impressive to say the least, I’d jam on a Slimecake. Don’t care how weird it sounds.

Minecraft AI Presidents

These video clips personifying Donald Trump as The Worst Gamer You Know™ are the most likeable he has ever been.

Someone you know…

It’s true, look after the Italians in your life. And also play Pizza Tower because it’s freaking good.

Smol ‘Chu

Get them some gamer glasses to protect their cute li’l eyes, please.

A mini-Aussie shepherd very unsure about this picture someone took
Flaff is very uncertain about these photo ops, but she sure does love the good pets that come with them.

Good night and take care, y'all. Playing any good games? Checking out the PS VR2 tomorrow? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

