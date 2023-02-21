Evening Reading - February 21, 2023

Welcome to the start of a short business week here at Shacknews. We hope you had a fine President’s Day and a wonderful weekend. We also hope you’re off to the races on a short weekend. Even if not, we’re headed into Wednesday! Hump Day awaits and it’s downhill riding from there, but before we let you coast towards the weekend, there’s an Evening Reading to consider. Join us as we close down another fine day of posting, won’t you?
- Microsoft signs agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players
- Pokemon Presents announced for February 27
- Capcom Cup 10 will run Street Fighter 6 & have a $2 million prize pool
- Layers of Fears drops the extra 's', and gets a June 2023 release window
Marvel Snap February 2023 update patch notes Buff Thanos and Sandman
- Sony reveals 10 more PS VR2 launch titles ahead of launch
- Mighty Doom announced for mobile, launches March 2023
- Microsoft announces Xbox PC games will come to NVIDIA GeForce Now
- Destiny 2 cheat seller will pay Bungie $4.3 mil in legal dispute
- Rez Infinite's PS VR2 port excellently demonstrates the HMD's eye-tracking tech
- PlayStation VR2 review: A new generation of immersion
Got that tasty EVO 2023 lineup, fresh off the press
Ready to be a part of Evo history?— EVO (@EVO) February 22, 2023
Get more info at https://t.co/WgXv1e2Nui and sign up for the event today via the link below!https://t.co/SWcrRszxVA!#Evo2023 pic.twitter.com/e0uEaoEwSb
Very exciting year of fighting games ahead of us and EVO 2023 is making it sweet with $25,000 prize pools in all events, including Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. Check out the full details in our lineup article.
Man’s about to ruin their child on an EVO bet
I look forward to meeting them. https://t.co/KGbiOWsdhz— Rick (@TheHadou) February 22, 2023
Don’t make promises you can’t keep. Looking forward to playing Haggar Spencer in tournament someday.
The most 1980s wrestling clip
Maybe the most unhinged stunt I’ve ever seen for a wrestling show, but hey, it’s still real to Ozzie, dammit. I’ve also been informed this is just what the ‘80s was like: muscles, machineguns, and enemy ninjas lurking around every corner.
Where’s Miyamoto?
Can you spot Mr. Miyamoto and Mr. Takahashi? They had a blast exploring #SuperNintendoWorld! pic.twitter.com/V4KymqLELU— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2023
Honestly, I’d take a whole Where’s Waldo book full of pictures of Super Nintendo World with Miyamoto hiding somewhere in each picture.
Dragon Questcakes
Here's a special #DQTreasures treat from @drdancake for #PancakeDay! 🥞 pic.twitter.com/jMFEbS7gvF— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) February 21, 2023
Impressive to say the least, I’d jam on a Slimecake. Don’t care how weird it sounds.
Minecraft AI Presidents
deep fake technology has officially reached its full potential pic.twitter.com/83bOaSXW6p— rasco 🪐 (@dinnafashh) February 18, 2023
These video clips personifying Donald Trump as The Worst Gamer You Know™ are the most likeable he has ever been.
Someone you know…
February 21, 2023
It’s true, look after the Italians in your life. And also play Pizza Tower because it’s freaking good.
Smol ‘Chu
776— posebean | pikachu extraordinaire (@posebean) February 21, 2023
hes too close to the screen... pic.twitter.com/S9A2zRyYJ8
Get them some gamer glasses to protect their cute li’l eyes, please.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine February 21.
Good night and take care, y'all. Playing any good games? Checking out the PS VR2 tomorrow?
