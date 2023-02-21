Layers of Fears drops the extra 's', and gets a June 2023 release window After some feedback on its odd naming conventions, Bloober Team has changed the name of its next horror game to just 'Layers of Fear' again.

Bloober Team is getting ever closer to putting out its next original horror title, but the developers had some changes to share alongside release date news for the game. Introduced as Layers of Fears, the third game in the series, Bloober Team has dropped the odd duck ‘s’ at the end. The 2023 game is just going to be called ‘Layers of Fear’ again, and it now has a June 2023 release date.

Bloober Team shared these details in a new trailer for the game. It was there that we got to see the finalized title as just Layers of Fear, sans the ‘s’. Bloober Team actually spoke to the change on Twitter, answering a fan who asked about the altered title.

“By adding the ‘s’ we wanted to emphasize that this game is based on the original games but also contains new storylines that bonds every thread from the series,” the studio explained. “However, we received feedback from our fans who loved the original name. And we've decided to get back to the roots.”

It was certainly an odd naming convention to say the least, especially after the previous sequel was simply called Layers of Fear 2. It’s also something the team clearly thought on more than a little bit, as revealed by its attention to detail handling sensitive subjects in horror in our previous interview with the devs. However, it seems that Bloober wants fans to not get caught up too much on the name and focus more on the story it’s trying to tell.

Additionally, we learned that the new Layers of Fear is launching sometime in June 2023. With a window set, but not a concrete day as of yet, stay tuned as we await further details on Bloober’s upcoming horror sequel. The studio is also working on Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake, so stay tuned for all of the latest on Bloober Team games here.