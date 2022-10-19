Silent Hill 2 Remake by Bloober Team has been confirmed by Konami The Silent Hill Transmission delivered the exciting news that we're finally getting a remake of Silent Hill 2 and it's being handled by Polish developer, Bloober Team.

Silent Hill fans have long been awaiting fresh news about the series amid a slew of rumors in regards to projects that may, or may not be in the works. Now, it’s been officially confirmed by Konami that a remake of Silent Hill 2 is indeed in development by Bloober Team. The remake will be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5 console and published by Konami with Akira Yamaoka returning as the game's composer.

© Bloober Team, Konami

As shown in a brief teaser trailer, the game appears to be a full remake of Silent Hill 2 which originally released back in 2001. The remake will offer next-gen graphics, new voiceover work, and new music. As previously mentioned, original Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka will be returning to work on the remake as will concept artist Masahiro Ito.

Commenting on the trailer during the Silent Hill Transmission livestream, Konami producer Motoi Okamoto thanks fans for their patience and notes the remake is the first part of the company's project to bring back Silent Hill.

"Dear fans, thank you very much for your patience. Silent Hill is back! As the first part of this project, we will remake Silent Hill 2. It's been almost 3 years since we approached Mr. Ito, right?" asks Okamoto. To this, Ito reponds that, "It's been a really long time. But now we're able to remake this title and finally we can tell you all about it, so I'm very excited."

All in all, the Silent Hill 2 remake is shaping up to be an exciting project and we look forward to seeing more of the game in the future. A release date has yet to be announced, but it's noted that the Silent Hill 2 Remake will be a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive. For more on the Silent Hill 2 remake, be sure to watch the full segment on it shown during today's Silent Hill Transmission.

