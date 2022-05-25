Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Bloober Team was offered to make a Saw game but chose Blair Witch

Lionsgate gave Bloober Team the option to make a Saw game but the studio chose Blair Witch.
Donovan Erskine
9

Bloober Team has established itself as one of the most prolific developers in the horror genre, with several standout titles now under its belt. It was the developer’s work on Layers of Fear that scored it a deal to make a game based on The Blair Witch Project. However, Bloober Team could have ended up making a game based on another iconic horror property. Bloober Team has revealed that it was also given the option to make a Saw game, but chose Blair Witch.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno was speaking with IGN at the Digital Dragons conference when he revealed that the developer was actually offered Saw before it ultimately chose Blair Witch.

bloober team saw game
Bloober Team's Blair Witch game was released in 2019.

Bloober Team’s Blair Witch game was released in 2019 to average reviews, though we here at Shacknews weren’t big fans. Babieno went on to say that Bloober Team has received several offers to make games based on licenses, but had to turn them down due to other projects. Interestingly enough, Bloober Team is currently rumored to be working on one of the biggest horror properties in gaming - Silent Hill.

It’s interesting to hear the reasoning behind why Bloober Team chose Layers of Fear over Saw. It’s been over a decade since we’ve gotten a video game adaptation of the Saw films, and horror fans will likely be hoping that a new video game is still in the cards. With Lionsgate being open to the idea, perhaps we could see a Saw video game land at a different developer sometime down the road.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 25, 2022 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Bloober Team was offered to make a Saw game but chose Blair Witch

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 25, 2022 9:14 AM

      I didn't love the Blair witch game. The ending in the house was fun but everything else was bleh

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 25, 2022 9:33 AM

      Interesting. I can understand why they chose Blair Witch over Saw for a few reasons.

      Even though Blair Witch has issues compared to their other games, it has some incredible interactive moments (Bullet! - that bit is as good as the Edith Finch fish chopping) and the endgame sequence SUPERBLY captures the essence of the film’s ending and transforms it into something you as the player and the protagonist have to live through. I really thought that was brilliantly done.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 25, 2022 10:52 AM

        I can't think of any horror movie that has a decent game based off of it. Maybe alien isolation but even that game is like 35 hours of hiding behind a desk and the xenomorph is too dumb to look around the desk

