Bloober Team was offered to make a Saw game but chose Blair Witch

Bloober Team has established itself as one of the most prolific developers in the horror genre, with several standout titles now under its belt. It was the developer’s work on Layers of Fear that scored it a deal to make a game based on The Blair Witch Project. However, Bloober Team could have ended up making a game based on another iconic horror property. Bloober Team has revealed that it was also given the option to make a Saw game, but chose Blair Witch.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno was speaking with IGN at the Digital Dragons conference when he revealed that the developer was actually offered Saw before it ultimately chose Blair Witch.

Lionsgate came to us and said, 'Guys, we love Layers of Fear. We saw what you are doing with Observer, so we would like to work with you. We know that you would like to do your own games, so please, this is our list of our horror IPs; choose one.' We could [have chosen] Saw, which is more popular than Blair Witch, but we decided to take Blair Witch because the universe has many opportunities to build something new. That was the reason why we chose this project.

Bloober Team’s Blair Witch game was released in 2019 to average reviews, though we here at Shacknews weren’t big fans. Babieno went on to say that Bloober Team has received several offers to make games based on licenses, but had to turn them down due to other projects. Interestingly enough, Bloober Team is currently rumored to be working on one of the biggest horror properties in gaming - Silent Hill.

It’s interesting to hear the reasoning behind why Bloober Team chose Layers of Fear over Saw. It’s been over a decade since we’ve gotten a video game adaptation of the Saw films, and horror fans will likely be hoping that a new video game is still in the cards. With Lionsgate being open to the idea, perhaps we could see a Saw video game land at a different developer sometime down the road.