Bloober Team denies rumors that recently leaked concepts may be Silent Hill-related Bloober Team denies that recently leaked concept art has anything to do with Silent Hill.

Bloober Team is just the latest development studio to get caught up in the Silent Hill rumor mill. Following a recent strategic partnership with Konami, fans began to speculate that the developer would be working on a new Silent Hill project. These rumors were fueled following the leak of new concept art, which pointed to a new project from the team. Now, Bloober Team has denied all rumors that it’s working on a Silent Hill game.

This all started back in June when Bloober Team went into a strategic partnership with Konami. With Bloober Team’s history in the horror world, fans quickly made the connection that Bloober Team just might be working on a new Silent Hill project. Then, concept art from an upcoming Bloober Team game was leaked online, which made fans even more confident about the prospect of a new Silent Hill. However, Bloober Team directly confirmed to IGN that it’s not working on anything Silent Hill-related.

Not only did Bloober Team confirm that it’s not working on a Silent Hill game, but the developer also stated that the project from which the leaked concept art came from is no longer in production. It’s been put on the backburner in favor of a different game. "Online speculations based on outdated or incomplete information can often lead to strange theories among gamers, so we appreciate you asking us directly," said Bloober Team CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski in a statement to IGN.

The Silent Hill rumor mill has been spinning aggressively as of late. Just a couple of weeks ago, indie studio Blue Box had to issue an official statement after a large group of people on the internet had convinced themselves that Abandoned, its upcoming horror game, was secretly a Silent Hill game. Bloober Team is just the latest developer to be pulled into fans’ undying desire for something new in the Silent Hill universe.