Blue Box Game Studios refutes Silent Hill reboot rumors Blue Box Game Studios wants to "set expectations" in further confirming that it's not making Silent Hill.

It was less than a week ago when reddit forums and ResetEra were on fire with conspiracy theories surrounding Abandoned, an upcoming horror game from Blue Box Game Studios. After some loose connections were drawn between Abandoned and the handiwork of iconic game developer Hideo Kojima, a considerable section of the internet had convinced themselves that Abandoned was a new Silent Hill game in disguise. Blue Box refuted these rumors directly, and is now saying that it plans to hold a Q&A session to clear up confusion.

We reported last week on the theory surrounding Blue Box Game Studios and Silent Hill. Theories had been suggesting that Abandoned is secretly a Silent Hill game, pointing to Hideo Kojima’s habit of using fake studios to announce games, as well as some peculiar social media behavior from the beloved developer. However, this can pretty much be attributed to Blue Box just being a relatively new and unknown studio, as well as Kojima being as strange as he usually is.

We wanted to answer the rumours one last time. We are a small indie studio with actual real people. Working on a passionate game. We want to do a Livestream with a Q & A in were you can ask all your questions to clarify every confusion & rumours. We just want to set expectations. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 21, 2021

Blue Box put out a statement last week where they very adamantly confirmed that they have no relation to Hideo Kojima and that Abandoned was exactly what it said it was - a brand new horror game. Of course, that wasn’t enough to silence the most dedicated tinfoil hat-wearers of the internet. In a new statement, Blue Box Game Studios reminds fans that they’re a group of real, passionate people.

Blue Box also states that it’s looking to hold a Q&A livestream, where it can answer questions and clear up any lingering confusion. They also want to “set expectations,” as to not let down any purchasers that still think they’re getting some sort of Silent Hill game when they pick up Abandoned.

Abandoned is not a Silent Hill game. That seems like a pretty open and shut case now. For future updates, be sure to visit the Blue Box Game Studios topic page on Shacknews.