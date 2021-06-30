Konami & Bloober Team enter strategic partnership to co-develop new content The team behind the Layers of Fear and Blair Witch games is cooperating with Konami on what is rumored to be a Silent Hill game.

The rumor mill has been spinning about what Konami is up to when it comes the Silent Hill franchise for quite a while. Plenty of stories have come out in the last year about the developer/publisher putting its resources into something big for the horror series - possible a new game or remake of an old one - but a new move by Konami may be its most substantial yet as it enters into strategic partnership with horror game specialists Bloober Team. The two are set to share information and co-develop new content.

This story comes out of Bloober Team’s investor relations website, as posted on June 30, 2021. According to the post, the two companies' partnership, effective immediately, will allow them to begin work on the trade of development knowledge. They are also expected to work together on the development of upcoming content. While the press release does not share what the content could be, Video Games Chronicle also reported that sources familiar with the workings of Bloober Team allegedly claim that at least some of the co-development is Silent Hill-related, and not the same as a game that was supposedly outsourced to prominent Japanese studio this year.

After quite some time of regular rumors and teases, Konami's partnership with Bloober Team seems the most indicative and promising yet for a new Silent Hill game.

Even if the supposed rumor wasn’t in play, it would be a safe bet to say Bloober’s contributions to Konami are probably Silent Hill-related. After all of the rumors we’ve heard this previous year, including that the original Team Silent may be getting back together for a reboot/remake and that the franchise composer recently shared that “the one [we’ve] been hoping to hear about” is coming, it seems more than compelling that Konami is now engaging with one of the most specialized horror gaming developers currently running right now for something new. Given that Bloober also just pushed out another successful horror/thriller IP in the form of The Medium, it will also be interesting to see how this benefit's Bloober's overall endeavors in the long run.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see what fruits come out of Bloober Team and Konami’s new partnership. When that info becomes available, expect to hear about it here at Shacknews.