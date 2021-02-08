Silent Hill composer teases new project, 'the one you're hoping to hear about' In a now-deleted interview and video, horror game composer Akira Yamaoka allegedly added fuel to the Silent Hill rumor mill with a tease of an upcoming Summer project.

Silent Hill and horror game fans in general are thirsty for another quality entry in the classic psychological horror franchise. It doesn’t help that there’s no small amount of chatter and whispering going on about the possibility of a new title in the series featuring the original development leads. Adding more kindling to that fire was a recent (and now deleted) interview with Silent Hill franchise composer Akira Yamaoka, in which he revealed that his upcoming project will allegedly be “the one you’re hoping to hear about.”

Said interview with Akira Yamaoka appeared on YouTube via the Al Hub channel. Having just recently finished work on the soundtrack for Bloober Team’s The Medium (of which the audio design was a highlight in our Shacknews review), Yamaoka apparently teased that his next project would allegedly be announced this coming Summer, and that it would be one many have been asking about for sometime. Unfortunately, Al Hub channel was reportedly asked to remove the clip.

Statement:

We thank you for your support which contributed to the spread of the interview that we published yesterday with Akira Yamaoka around the world.

We were asked to remove the clip, and it has been removed.

We apologize

and stay tuned for the next interviews https://t.co/sMuGmf6NIT — Al Hub - الهَب (@TheHubKW) February 5, 2021

Many would think that if anyone was behind the removal of the video, it would probably IP holder Konami. However, Konami itself denied having anything to do with the takedown, as reported by publication VideoGamer.

Nonetheless, the word is still somewhat out and only continues to fuel rumors we’ve heard for a while now. It was in May 2020 that we last heard that a Silent Hill reboot for PS5 featuring original Team Silent leads such as Yamaoka could be in the works. The Silent Hill IP hadn’t exactly been inactive in 2020 either with Silent Hill characters and Pyramid Head coming to Dead by Daylight in a delightful crossover.

Yamaoka’s interview may be nixed, but if the previous rumors are any indication and his words are true, “the one [we’re] hoping to hear about” could further signal a return to Silent Hill. Fingers crossed. In any case, stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for information and updates and keep an eye on Summer 2021 for Yamaoka’s latest project.