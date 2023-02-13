ShackStream: Pizza Tower layers the fun high on Indie-licious When the moon hits your eye like a big Pizza Tower, that's Indie-licious. Come watch us play it live in a special ShackStream!

Corporate takeovers drowning out local businesses is a big downer, but we know of one pizza chef that won’t take it lying down. Peppino Spaghetti has a bone to pick with Pizza Tower and we’re going to help him stick it to them in the tastiest way possible as we play it on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Pizza Tower comes to us from the developers at Tour De Pizza. It came out on PC via Steam on January 26, 2023. It stars the aforementioned Peppino Spaghetti, who is a middle-aged, yet surprisingly strong and agile pizza chef just trying to keep his pizza shop in business against the titular Pizza Tower. His shop is in danger of annihilation, so he’ll have to enter Pizza Tower and defeat the monsters therein to save his shop in a zany platformer that hearkens back to Wario World.

Join us as we go on this zany quest in Pizza Tower on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The Pizza Tower is full of danger, chaos, and tons of pizza. Can we scale its deadly floors and save Peppino’s restaurant? Find out as we go live with Indie-licious shortly!