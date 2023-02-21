Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sony reveals 10 more PS VR2 launch titles ahead of launch

The PS VR2's launch line-up now sits at 40 games.
Donovan Erskine
8

This week, the PlayStation VR2 will be released. The newest iteration of Sony’s VR headset, the PS VR2 is designed exclusively for the PS5. The manufacturer made sure that there were a solid offering of first and third-party games ready to go at launch, and that list has grown even more. Sony has unveiled an additional 10 launch titles for PS VR2.

The new PS VR2 launch titles were shared in a post to the PlayStation blog. The games are all third-party titles from various studios. There are also trailers for each, if you’d like to get a better idea of what gameplay is like. Here are all ten of the additional titles that have been added to the PS VR2 launch line-up.

Official product image of the PS VR2.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Another Fisherman’s Tale
  • Gorn
  • Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer
  • Hellsweeper VR
  • Ragnarock
  • Runner
  • Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending
  • Sushi Ben
  • Swordsman VR
  • Unplugged: Air Guitar

There’s a good bit of variety in the final round of PS VR2 launch titles, from racing, to shooters, and adventure games. These of course join the large batch of previously announced PS VR2 launch titles like Horizon: Call of the Wild, NFL Pro Era, and No Man’s Sky.

While PlayStation VR2 will have over 40 games when it officially releases this week, Sony has also assured fans that there are plenty of more games to come throughout the year. If you’ve been curious to learn more about the new VR HMD, consider checking out the official teardown video that Sony released. We here at Shacknews are taking a look at many PS VR2 games and sharing our thoughts on them, including the port of Rez Infinite. For more PS VR2 updates, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

