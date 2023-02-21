Sony reveals 10 more PS VR2 launch titles ahead of launch The PS VR2's launch line-up now sits at 40 games.

This week, the PlayStation VR2 will be released. The newest iteration of Sony’s VR headset, the PS VR2 is designed exclusively for the PS5. The manufacturer made sure that there were a solid offering of first and third-party games ready to go at launch, and that list has grown even more. Sony has unveiled an additional 10 launch titles for PS VR2.

The new PS VR2 launch titles were shared in a post to the PlayStation blog. The games are all third-party titles from various studios. There are also trailers for each, if you’d like to get a better idea of what gameplay is like. Here are all ten of the additional titles that have been added to the PS VR2 launch line-up.



Another Fisherman’s Tale

Gorn

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Hellsweeper VR

Ragnarock

Runner

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Sushi Ben

Swordsman VR

Unplugged: Air Guitar

There’s a good bit of variety in the final round of PS VR2 launch titles, from racing, to shooters, and adventure games. These of course join the large batch of previously announced PS VR2 launch titles like Horizon: Call of the Wild, NFL Pro Era, and No Man’s Sky.

