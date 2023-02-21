Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Pokemon Presents announced for February 27

The next Pokemon Presents will include news and announcements for the franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Pokemon Day is celebrated on February 27, the date that Pokemon Red and Green were first released in Japan in 1996. Every year, Pokemon Day is spent reflecting on the franchise’s rich past while also looking toward the future. While there had been some speculation in recent weeks, The Pokemon Company has announced a Pokemon Presents event will take place on Pokemon Day next week.

The Pokemon Presents event will occur on February 27, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Pokemon YouTube channel and will run for approximately 20 minutes. The announcement video is rather cryptic, with sprite silhouettes of older Pokemon appearing on a Pikachu TV, eventually transforming into the Pokemon Day logo.

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that next week’s Pokemon presents will feature “exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokemon Day.” These February events are usually home to some big reveals. In recent years, games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and more have been announced during the Pokemon Day showcase events.

Pokemon Presents events are essentially Nintendo Directs that solely focus on the Pokemon franchise. We expect to hear about Pokemon Go as well as the mainline franchise on Switch. Whether it's DLC for Scarlet and Violet, a new spin-off, or a new game altogether, we’re likely to get something big. According to rumors surrounding the recently created Pokemon Together website, there is speculation that a new Mystery Dungeon game is on the horizon.

We’ll be watching closely to see what news comes out of this month’s Pokemon Presents. If you want to keep up with all of the announcements, we recommend bookmarking our topic page dedicated to the Pokemon franchise.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

