Pokemon Presents announced for February 27 The next Pokemon Presents will include news and announcements for the franchise.

Pokemon Day is celebrated on February 27, the date that Pokemon Red and Green were first released in Japan in 1996. Every year, Pokemon Day is spent reflecting on the franchise’s rich past while also looking toward the future. While there had been some speculation in recent weeks, The Pokemon Company has announced a Pokemon Presents event will take place on Pokemon Day next week.

The Pokemon Presents event will occur on February 27, 2023, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Pokemon YouTube channel and will run for approximately 20 minutes. The announcement video is rather cryptic, with sprite silhouettes of older Pokemon appearing on a Pikachu TV, eventually transforming into the Pokemon Day logo.

The Pokemon Company has confirmed that next week’s Pokemon presents will feature “exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokemon Day.” These February events are usually home to some big reveals. In recent years, games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and more have been announced during the Pokemon Day showcase events.

Pokemon Presents events are essentially Nintendo Directs that solely focus on the Pokemon franchise. We expect to hear about Pokemon Go as well as the mainline franchise on Switch. Whether it's DLC for Scarlet and Violet, a new spin-off, or a new game altogether, we’re likely to get something big. According to rumors surrounding the recently created Pokemon Together website, there is speculation that a new Mystery Dungeon game is on the horizon.

We'll be watching closely to see what news comes out of this month's Pokemon Presents.