Evening Reading - January 18, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 18!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- All locked treasure chest locations - One Piece Odyssey
- Apple reportedly delays AR glasses in favor of mixed-reality HMD
- Twitter auctions off office furniture, break room appliances & a big neon bird sign
- Rainbow Six movie starring Michael B. Jordan pulls John Wick director Chad Stahelski
- Ultimate Sackboy is a new mobile spin-off of Little Big Planet
- Shigeru Miyamoto once rejected evil 'Walupeach' design for Princess Peach
- Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.4 patch notes buff some Deepsight Resonance drop rates
- Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games is working with Rare on Sea of Thieves content
- Apple unveils 2nd gen HomePod smart speaker
- Remnant: From the Ashes is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023
- Shell to acquire electric vehicle charging network Volta for $169 million
- PowerWash Simulator gets Tomb Raider DLC for its PS5 & Switch launch
- Google Stadia officially ends service today
- Returnal PC specs and requirements
- Microsoft's 10,000 employee layoffs include Bethesda and 343 Industries devs
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Smooth
Made in stock GZDoom, with love. We might not have a whole lotta fancy bells and whistles, but what we do have is a damn good fight. #gzdoom #indiedev pic.twitter.com/u0OWyJTnKl— Beyond Sunset - Demo on Steam! (@sunset_city_rpg) January 18, 2023
Damn good fight, indeed.
Halo racing
Okay so hear me out... pic.twitter.com/eNj3G4JEbM— 🔥➕ (@Inferbro) January 17, 2023
That would be pretty fun.
Switch style entertainment
This design is wow! pic.twitter.com/RZWcFIONAY— Figen (@TheFigen_) January 17, 2023
Woah!
Dragon Quest art
Original Dragon Quest guidebook art animated! pic.twitter.com/WesCVIRzCn— Parker Simmons (@parkerrsimmons) January 18, 2023
Stunning!
Sonic cake
This Sonic cake is rad pic.twitter.com/yPVQ5zQs1F— Jez (@JezCorden) January 17, 2023
I bet it tastes as good as it looks too.
Sunset drive
Sunset rides— Pixel Art (@livepixelart) January 17, 2023
By vitalik_smiles#pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/9WPM7mGKao
Cruisin'.
Nothing like it
January 15, 2023
Getting a coffee and walking around is top tier always.
Brendan Fraser speech
Brendan Fraser’s emotional acceptance speech at the #CriticsChoiceAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023
See the full winners list: https://t.co/7bQikYH6Le pic.twitter.com/j0cj0tw3YQ
I'm so happy to see him back and doing well.
Pedro "Daddy" Pascal
God bless Pedro Pascal. pic.twitter.com/ncpb5k1G1i— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 16, 2023
"I'm your cool, slutty daddy."
Accurate
Me playing The Last of Us in 2013 vs. watching The Last of Us in 2023 pic.twitter.com/J9swes9RLu— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 16, 2023
Also, great first episode.
Dordogne
Dordogne's foundation lies in animation. Our team has worked on short films in the past and our goal with the game is to tell a story about emotions by evoking childhood memories. We hope you find it joyful. pic.twitter.com/BvU2x3ni9a— Dordogne 🖌 Un Je Ne Sais Quoi (@studio_jnsq) January 16, 2023
Breathtakingly gorgeous.
Words of wisdom
"People don't have to like you. People don't have to love you. They don't even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see." - Sheryl Lee Ralph #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/vBZfh3ursX— MICHA3L (@bashful_michael) January 16, 2023
100% this.
Mud Wizard
Drew the german anti coal protest mud wizard. https://t.co/gjtvQWTEp0 pic.twitter.com/y9mU6sONVl— JJadx: (for hire) art. illustrator. (@JJadxofficial) January 15, 2023
I love the name Mud Wizard.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for January 18 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 18, 2023