Evening Reading - January 18, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
1

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 18!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Smooth

Damn good fight, indeed.

Halo racing

That would be pretty fun.

Switch style entertainment

Woah!

Dragon Quest art

Stunning!

Sonic cake

I bet it tastes as good as it looks too. 

Sunset drive

Cruisin'. 

Nothing like it

Getting a coffee and walking around is top tier always.

Brendan Fraser speech

I'm so happy to see him back and doing well.

Pedro "Daddy" Pascal

"I'm your cool, slutty daddy." 

Accurate

Also, great first episode. 

Dordogne

Breathtakingly gorgeous. 

Words of wisdom

100% this. 

Mud Wizard

I love the name Mud Wizard. 

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for January 18 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Black and white cat looking up at the camera from underneath a couch as if he's smiling
My adorable little buddy Deku says if you haven't downloaded Shackpets yet you should, it's free on iOS and Android and packed full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Hello, Meet Lola