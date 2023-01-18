Evening Reading - January 18, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 18!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Smooth

Made in stock GZDoom, with love. We might not have a whole lotta fancy bells and whistles, but what we do have is a damn good fight. #gzdoom #indiedev pic.twitter.com/u0OWyJTnKl — Beyond Sunset - Demo on Steam! (@sunset_city_rpg) January 18, 2023

Damn good fight, indeed.

Halo racing

That would be pretty fun.

Switch style entertainment

Woah!

Dragon Quest art

Original Dragon Quest guidebook art animated! pic.twitter.com/WesCVIRzCn — Parker Simmons (@parkerrsimmons) January 18, 2023

Stunning!

Sonic cake

This Sonic cake is rad pic.twitter.com/yPVQ5zQs1F — Jez (@JezCorden) January 17, 2023

I bet it tastes as good as it looks too.

Sunset drive

Cruisin'.

Nothing like it

Getting a coffee and walking around is top tier always.

Brendan Fraser speech

Brendan Fraser’s emotional acceptance speech at the #CriticsChoiceAwards



See the full winners list: https://t.co/7bQikYH6Le pic.twitter.com/j0cj0tw3YQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023

I'm so happy to see him back and doing well.

Pedro "Daddy" Pascal

God bless Pedro Pascal. pic.twitter.com/ncpb5k1G1i — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 16, 2023

"I'm your cool, slutty daddy."

Accurate

Me playing The Last of Us in 2013 vs. watching The Last of Us in 2023 pic.twitter.com/J9swes9RLu — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 16, 2023

Also, great first episode.

Dordogne

Dordogne's foundation lies in animation. Our team has worked on short films in the past and our goal with the game is to tell a story about emotions by evoking childhood memories. We hope you find it joyful. pic.twitter.com/BvU2x3ni9a — Dordogne 🖌 Un Je Ne Sais Quoi (@studio_jnsq) January 16, 2023

Breathtakingly gorgeous.

Words of wisdom

"People don't have to like you. People don't have to love you. They don't even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see." - Sheryl Lee Ralph #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/vBZfh3ursX — MICHA3L (@bashful_michael) January 16, 2023

100% this.

Mud Wizard

I love the name Mud Wizard.

