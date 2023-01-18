Rainbow Six movie starring Michael B. Jordan pulls John Wick director Chad Stahelski The new Tom Clancy adaptation seems to be a follow-up to the 2021 Amazon Original film, Without Remorse, which also starred Jordan.

It would look like there’s some high-caliber talent involved in another major video game to TV adaptation. Chad Stahelski, best known for his work in directing the John Wick films, has been tapped by Paramount to direct an adaption of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. The film will be a follow-up to the 2021 movie, Without Remorse (also a Tom Clancy adaptation), and it will star Michael B. Jordan.

This new information on the upcoming Rainbow Six film was shared via an exclusive from the Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, Chad Stahelski will not only direct the Rainbow Six film, but he will also be executive producer on the project via his 87Eleven Entertainment label. Jason Spitz and Alex Young are also on to produce alongside Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures and Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec via The Saw Mill. Michael B. Jordan is starring in the film, and also producing alongside Elizabeth Raposo via their Outlier Society label.

As a follow-up to 2021’s Without Remorse, the new Rainbow Six will see Jordan reprise the role of retired Navy SEAL and acting CIA operative John Clark. Without Remorse was an Amazon Original movie released on Prime Video, and while reception to the film was middling with a current 45 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it still garnered around 4.8 million views in its first 30 days on Amazon’s TV and film streaming service, as reported by Deadline.

No plot details have been shared about the Rainbow Six film yet, but given the tactical nature of the games and books, we expect it will be an intense tactical thriller with quite a bit of gunfighting and political intrigue. Stay tuned for more details as they become available, right here at Shacknews.