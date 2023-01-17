All locked treasure chest locations - One Piece Odyssey Get fantastic late-game accessories in One Piece Odyssey by locating the Treasure Key and finding every locked treasure chest.

Locked treasure chests are peppered throughout One Piece Odyssey, but the method of unlocking them is actually quite obscure. You’ll likely see your first locked treasure chest, which are brighter and have a golden trim compared to the typical chest, on the main island of Waford in the first or second chapter of the game. But you won’t be able to open it for a long time.

I originally thought that the Treasure Key would appear at some point through the natural progression of the story, perhaps by having one of the Straw Hat Pirates like Usopp remembering how to craft a key. But that never happened. I actually finished the game without getting the key at all, and not once was there a hint on how to get the Treasure Key. That’s a bit surprising considering that you need to open every locked treasure chest for the “Treasure Hunter” Achievement or Trophy. So I went back and scoured Waford and Memoria for 12 hours until I finally found the answer. [Note: Spoilers ahead, so read at your own peril!]

How to get the Treasure Key for locked treasure chests



The Treasure Key is a reward for completing a chain of four Grand Line Quiz side quests involving the pink-haired Zoner, a character who will test you on various facts about One Piece lore. Luckily, you don’t have to worry if you get the multiple-choice questions wrong, since you can immediately restart a quiz without any penalties.

That said, you need to find Zoner in four areas - Alabasta, Water Seven, Marineford, and Dressrosa - meaning that you won’t be able to get the Treasure Key until after Chapter 8, which is near the end of the game. Only after completing Chapter 8 will Zoner at last appear as a blue-marked side objective in Dressrosa. Until then, you will have to remember where the locked treasure chests are located (or you can just use this handy guide, yeah?).

To get you started on the Grand Line Quiz questline, here’s where Zoner can be found in each section of Memoria:

Alabasta: Zoner first appears in the oasis at a camp located near the top of the Great Sandy Desert.

Water Seven: Near the end of Chapter 4, Zoner can be found near the fountain at the base of the stairs near the Mayoral Residence.

Marineford: Zoner is also near a fountain, this time in a corner square that’s about a 15-second sprint from the Ox Bell at the end of the city.

Dressrosa: Zoner is located a little bit north of the Corrida Colosseum past a tavern and a Yoisa accessories shop.

Once you finish the last quest in the Grand Line Quiz, you’ll finally receive the Treasure Key as a reward.

Waford Located Treasure Chest Locations

Waford South - Circular Inland Sea



This will likely be your first encounter with a locked treasure chest in the game. If you head north from Adio’s Hut, you will see a round patch of sandy beach that you can get to by using Luffy’s stretchy arms. Continue north and you’ll find more stone pillars with vines that Luffy can grab onto. This chest is hiding at the far end of a small island.

Waford South - Hermit’s Cave



To the west of Adio’s Hut and over the small bridge is a cave that only Chopper can get through. Then after you cut down a set of iron bars using Zoro, you will find Madame Julie with this chest right next to her. There’s also a fast travel point here for your convenience.

Waford South - Forbidden Valley



The Forbidden Valley is locked northwest of the South Beach, where your party first lands on Waford at the start of the game. If you follow the narrow path west, you’ll find gray stone walls that you can climb down. This chest is located right after the first drop.

Waford South - Forbidden Valley 2



Continuing past the other locked treasure chest described above in the Forbidden Valley, you will find two caves that Chopper can scamper through. This ultimately leads to the end of the path where this chest rests.

Waford South - Path to Eastern Ruins



Near the beginning of Chapter 5, you’ll finally gain the ability to fix broken bridges, including the one to the east of Adio’s Hut. Once it’s fixed, you can move down the path to find an outcropping to the north before the door to the Eastern Ruins. After using Chopper and Zoro once again, you’ll find this chest next to some dinosaur bones.

Waford South - Waford Central



This is the first of three locked treasure chests that you can only reach in the final chapter of the game. Before heading into the Sky Tower, you can find a path close to the camp that requires Chopper to go through two narrow caves and Zoro to cut down a door. This chest lies at the end of the path between two torches.

Sky Tower - Sky Tower Strange Cube Floor Level 2



This chest is easy to spot. Enter Sky Tower, get past the orange cube enemies, and head up the first column of light. Walk up the stairs and this chest will be on your right.

Sky Tower - Sky Tower Strange Cube Floor Level 3



From the last chest, continue until you reach the third level of this cube floor area. You’ll need to hit a series of buttons to create a path of cubes to the platform with the chest hiding in the southwest corner.

Alabasta Locked Treasure Chest Locations

Nanohana - Eastern Highway



To the east of the tavern in Nanohana, all the way down the street, is some furniture that only Chopper can get through. This cranny nook contains this chest.

Great Sand Desert - Sandy Ruins



As you exit the Sandy Ruins, you’ll encounter a dragon-like creature surrounded by gold, bone piles, and a locked treasure chest. Suffice it to say, you’ll need to defeat the creature first to reach the chest.

Desert Near Nanohana - Desolate Valley



In the top-left corner of the Desert Near Nanohana is a broken bridge that you’ll need Franky to repair after you gain him as a party member in Chapter 5. Across this bridge are three chests with one of them being a locked chest.

Great Sand Desert - Bone Bridge Canyon



In the Great Sand Desert, head underneath the arch in the Bone Bridge Canyon, so that you reach the westernmost side of the map. Then up to the north a bit, there is yet another broken bridge that Franky needs to fix. Do that and you can reach this chest right across the canyon.

Water Seven Locked Treasure Chest Locations

Water Seven City Area - Cafe Park



Head to Cafe Park in the Water Seven City Area, which is slightly north of the Yagara-ride entrance to the map. Here you’ll find a fountain and to the west of it is a nook with this chest.

Dock One - Materials Depot



Inside Dock One is a Materials Depot along the south of the map. Once you’re down there, to the west is a crane that you can operate, which moves a hook that Luffy can reach with his arms. Follow the stairs down and head around the corner until you need Chopper to get through a hole. In this space is a chest that rests in the middle of a carpet.

Water Seven City Area - Red Bird Apparel



From the giant fountain in, well, Fountain Plaza, which is close to the Mayoral Residence at the top of the map, you can head east to open the door to the Red Bird Apparel store. This chest waits inside waiting to be unlocked.

Old Sewer - Sewer B2F



Head down to Sewer B2F either from the main Sewer Entrance or using the elevator entrance that unlocks later in Chapter 4. From here, use Luffy’s arms to reach the westernmost area where you’ll find a hole in the wall that has a bat enemy and this chest.

Old Sewer - Sewer B2F 2



This locked chest is very close to the one described above. If you head north by using Luffy’s arms on two pipe handles, you’ll find a mouse enemy and this chest hiding in a nook around a corner.

Marineford Locked Treasure Chest Locations

Town Outskirts



This chest is the only one in Marineford and is easy to spot. Right from the entrance of the map, you can find this chest hugging the right-hand side of the street.

Dressrosa Locked Treasure Chest Locations

Dressrosa City Area - Dressrosa City Old Residential District



Near the “Dressrosa City East” Yoisa travel design is a path to the northwest that Chopper can get under. In this area is a locked chest near the steps of a home.

Dressrosa City Area - Weapons Shop - Rose Guerrero



A bit northeast from the “Coliseum Path” Yoisa fast travel sign is a weapons shop that’s across the street from a Yoisa accessories shop. This locked chest awaits inside this shop.

Dressrosa City Area - Coliseum Path



From the “Coliseum Path” Yoisa fast travel sign, head directly west and up some stairs. The path will wrap around back east and near the end at the top of a staircase is this chest.

Dressrosa - New Royal Plateau - 1st Level - Great Fissure



This chest is fairly difficult to reach. From the “N.R.P. 1F Camp” Yoisa fast travel sign, you need to venture all the way north. At a particular point, you’ll need to use Luffy’s powers to reach vines through a hole formed beneath a staircase. From there, drop down one step from a cliff and you’ll find this chest on the left next to a ledge.

You should now have discovered the location of all the locked treasure chests in One Piece Odyssey. Better yet, they should now all hopefully be opened and your rewards claimed!