Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.4 patch notes buff some Deepsight Resonance drop rates Those struggling to pull weapons from Deepsight Resonance in Raids and the Duality Dungeon will find it a bit easier following Destiny 2's latest update.

Destiny 2 has gotten another hotfix full of bug fixes, balance changes, and other adjustments, this time with a good one regarding Deepsight Resonance weapon drop rates in certain activities. There’s plenty of other goods in Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.4 as well, so you’ll want to check them all out here.

Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.4 patch notes

Weapons like Likely Suspect will be more likely to appear in Raids and the Duality Dungeon following Destiny hotfix 6.3.0.4.

Bungie launched Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.4 and its accompanying patch notes on January 18, 2023. The headliner of these notes is about easing the grind for Deepsight Resonance weapon drop rates in Raids and the Duality Dungeon. Players should now find it a bit easier to find said weapon drops in those two specific activities. There are also fixes such as a bug squash for the Duality Dungeon where it would not drop rewards if it was the weekly featured Dungeon. Check out the full patch notes below:

Activities

Grandmaster Nightfall

Reduced the Power Level requirement from +25 to +15 over the power cap.

Players can now enter Grandmaster Nightfalls at power cap (1580 during Season 19)

Gambit

Requirements for the Gold Coins gilding Triumph changed:

Reduced the requirement from 50 wins to 30 matches played.

Wins grant bonus progress.

Dungeons

Duality: Fixed an issue where the final encounter would not drop rewards repeatedly while it's the weekly featured dungeon.

Spire of the Watcher: Improved audio of Supplicant spawns in final encounter.

Gameplay and Investment

Vendor focusing

Reduced the focusing costs of weapons and armor for Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit. Legendary Shards reduced from 50 to 25. Glimmer reduced from 10.000 to 5.000.

Reduced the cost of focusing Trials of Osiris’ Adept weapons from 250 to 50 Legendary Shards.

Armor

Fixed an issue where the Iron Companion armor set was not counting towards the Gunnora's Seal Triumph.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to reset their artifact if they had no artifact unlock points available.

Weapons

Increased Deepsight weapon drop rates for all Raids and the Duality dungeon.

Fixed an issue where Fire and Forget had more visual kick than other Aggressive Frame Linear Fusion Rifles.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Legacy Ambush artifact mod from working.

Fixed an issue where the sprint reticle was missing in the player HUD when sprinting.

Fixed an issue where the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow displayed the incorrect icon in the killfeed.

Fixed an issue where the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow's arrow display was delayed after drawing the first arrow.

Fixed an issue where Volatile detonations triggered at a higher than expected cadence.

Fixed an issue where the Bray Inheritance Trait granted more ability energy than intended on Machine Guns and Swords.

Updated the Reconstruction perk description in all non-English languages.

General

Fixed an issue where the Seraph Cipher Mods Triumph was not progressing properly.

Added an emblem metric for Collections score.

Dawning currencies can now be dismantled in stacks after the event has concluded.

And that covers Destiny 2 hotfix 6.3.0.4.