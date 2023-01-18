Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Twitter auctions off office furniture, break room appliances & a big neon bird sign

The company is scrambling to recoup lost money after many brands pulled out of advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk took over.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Heritage Global Partners
3

It would seem that the latest cost-cutting measure at Twitter under Elon Musk is to simply sell office equipment, break room appliances, and various company knickknacks. The company just launched an auction with a large variety of pieces from its San Francisco office. It runs the gamut, including everything from whiteboards and desks, to espresso machines and refrigerators, to a big neon sign of the blue Twitter bird.

The Twitter auction was seen over on Heritage Global Partners where the auctions are open until January 18 at around 10 a.m. PT today. There are 631 items available to bid on, ranging drastically from normal office and kitchen gear to what could be considered memorabilia of Twitter’s history. One of the marquee pieces of the collection is a large electrical sign depicting Twitter’s blue bird mascot, and it is currently sitting at a $27,500 bid. Other, more odd selections include exercise bikes with small desks and recharge stations on top.

Twitter auction pages
Twitter's auction pages include everything from industrial kitchen equipment to office furniture to memorabilia from throughout the company's history.
Source: Heritage Global Partners

It's no secret that Elon Musk is scraping to recoup any losses he can since purchasing Twitter to the tune of $44 billion. He and the company have since scrambled to make Twitter more profitable, especially in the face of companies axing advertisements on the social media platform. Twitter Blue has since launched, allowing users to buy a verification checkmark and access a few other features for $8 USD. SpaceX also bought ads in Twitter to cushion the advertisement blow.

Elon Musk also cut thousands of Twitter employees since taking over, so much of the equipment and knickknacks being sold are likely not getting near as much use as the company spins its wheels to stabilize amid Musk’s chaotic leadership. Nonetheless, there are some interesting bits from throughout Twitter’s history up for auction. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and news on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

