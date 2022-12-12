Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Twitter Blue relaunches with gold, gray & blue checkmarks

Twitter Blue has officially relaunched with new features and perks for subscribers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Twitter
6

One of Elon Musk’s first orders of business as Twitter CEO was to revamp Twitter Blue, with the ability to pay for a verified checkmark being the most notable change. Sign-ups for the subscription service were paused indefinitely briefly after this revamp as the social media company worked to figure out how to address impersonations issues on the platform. Twitter Blue has officially relaunched, with a few more tweaks in tow, including new colors for verified checkmarks.

Twitter announced the relaunch of Twitter Blue in a tweet earlier today. As of December 12, 2022, users can once again sign up for the social media subscription service. Subscribers with a phone number connected to their account will receive a verification checkmark once their account has been reviewed. Twitter has also announced that accounts with the “Official” tag will have their blue checkmarks replaced with a gold one. Accounts for politicians will soon receive a gray checkmark.

There are a slew of additional features marked as “coming soon” for Twitter Blue subscribers as well. This includes reply priority, reduced ads by 50%, and the ability to post longer videos. As always, Twitter Blue subscribers will be the first to go hands-on with new features. Recently introduced features like the edit button and the ability to upload videos at 1080p quality will also be available upon subscribing.

Twitter Blue now costs $8 a month on the web and $11 on iOS. The discrepancy in pricing isn’t the result of additional features on iOS or anything. It’s because Twitter is looking to make up for the 30% cut that Apple will take on all payments made through the App Store. Elon Musk previously expressed issues with Apple, stating that the company threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store. However, Musk has since met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and those issues seem to be resolved.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 12, 2022 10:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitter Blue relaunches with gold, gray & blue checkmarks

    • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 12, 2022 10:29 AM

      And it sounds like actual verification?

    • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 12, 2022 10:34 AM

      So verified is now gold or gray? lol

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 12, 2022 11:01 AM

        Gold is for business accounts, grey for government.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 12, 2022 10:35 AM

      What dumbfuck would buy this

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 12, 2022 10:36 AM

      Twitter Blue: Gray

      • Gnowknayme legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 12, 2022 10:50 AM

        More like Twitter: The Blue and the Gray these days.

    • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 12, 2022 10:53 AM

      You have to pay to show that your account is verified with a mobile number? loooool. That's like paying for 2-factor authentication.

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2022 10:56 AM

      Little Twitter blue,
      She needed the money.

      https://tenor.com/TqAG.gif

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 12, 2022 11:21 AM

      That reply prioritization feature is a huge deal. Twitter Blue is already highly politicized, it's a public mark of support for Elon. And the people more inclined to buy it are the ones whose voices are being made louder. That will vastly accelerate Twitter's descent into being Truth Social 2.0.

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 12, 2022 12:31 PM

      seems like a good idea, lets see how the execution goes this time, lol

Hello, Meet Lola