Twitter Blue relaunches with gold, gray & blue checkmarks Twitter Blue has officially relaunched with new features and perks for subscribers.

One of Elon Musk’s first orders of business as Twitter CEO was to revamp Twitter Blue, with the ability to pay for a verified checkmark being the most notable change. Sign-ups for the subscription service were paused indefinitely briefly after this revamp as the social media company worked to figure out how to address impersonations issues on the platform. Twitter Blue has officially relaunched, with a few more tweaks in tow, including new colors for verified checkmarks.

Twitter announced the relaunch of Twitter Blue in a tweet earlier today. As of December 12, 2022, users can once again sign up for the social media subscription service. Subscribers with a phone number connected to their account will receive a verification checkmark once their account has been reviewed. Twitter has also announced that accounts with the “Official” tag will have their blue checkmarks replaced with a gold one. Accounts for politicians will soon receive a gray checkmark.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

There are a slew of additional features marked as “coming soon” for Twitter Blue subscribers as well. This includes reply priority, reduced ads by 50%, and the ability to post longer videos. As always, Twitter Blue subscribers will be the first to go hands-on with new features. Recently introduced features like the edit button and the ability to upload videos at 1080p quality will also be available upon subscribing.

Twitter Blue now costs $8 a month on the web and $11 on iOS. The discrepancy in pricing isn’t the result of additional features on iOS or anything. It’s because Twitter is looking to make up for the 30% cut that Apple will take on all payments made through the App Store. Elon Musk previously expressed issues with Apple, stating that the company threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store. However, Musk has since met with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and those issues seem to be resolved.