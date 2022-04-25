Twitter (TWTR) accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion deal Twitter has officially agreed to Elon Musk's purchase proposal.

After a bizarre back and forth over the past several weeks, Twitter (TWTR) has officially accepted Elon Musk’s $44 acquisition offer. The multi-billionaire will soon gain control of the popular social media platform. Twitter will become a private company upon the completion of the deal.

This news comes directly from the source, as Twitter has shared an official news release to confirm the acquisition. Musk will acquire Twitter (TWTR) in its entirety for $54.20 USD per share, for a total value of $44 billion. This is essentially on pace with Musk’s original offer, which Twitter had been dismissive of prior to recent talks with Musk and shareholders.

Elon Musk provided a statement to coincide with the news of the acquisition.

Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Mr. Musk. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.

"Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” said Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Elon Musk first submitted his proposal to acquire Twitter after it was revealed that he would no longer be joining the company’s board of directors. While it was initially believed that Twitter would reject the offer, things changed as discussions went on with shareholders and Elon Musk over the past week.

It likely won't be long until we start to see the impact of Twitter's change in ownership.