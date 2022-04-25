New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitter (TWTR) accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion deal

Twitter has officially agreed to Elon Musk's purchase proposal.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
17

After a bizarre back and forth over the past several weeks, Twitter (TWTR) has officially accepted Elon Musk’s $44 acquisition offer. The multi-billionaire will soon gain control of the popular social media platform. Twitter will become a private company upon the completion of the deal.

This news comes directly from the source, as Twitter has shared an official news release to confirm the acquisition. Musk will acquire Twitter (TWTR) in its entirety for $54.20 USD per share, for a total value of $44 billion. This is essentially on pace with Musk’s original offer, which Twitter had been dismissive of prior to recent talks with Musk and shareholders.

elon musk buys twitter

Elon Musk provided a statement to coincide with the news of the acquisition.

"Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” said Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Elon Musk first submitted his proposal to acquire Twitter after it was revealed that he would no longer be joining the company’s board of directors. While it was initially believed that Twitter would reject the offer, things changed as discussions went on with shareholders and Elon Musk over the past week.

It likely won’t be long until we start to see the impact of Twitter’s change in ownership. To learn more about whatever Twitter changes Elon Musk has up his sleeves, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 25, 2022 11:59 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitter (TWTR) accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion deal

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 25, 2022 12:07 PM

      So, who's going to cancel their Twitter account because of this?

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:32 PM

        I don't know. the fact that all content is gated (I use city light, other public entities) to be behind a logon.... I just don't know how this will go.

      • Jrsol legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:34 PM

        Already did for one account. The other I'll do once I see where some of the people I follow are going.

      • timmie legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:57 PM

        I probably will, tbh.

      • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 1:01 PM

        I never used it in the first place.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 25, 2022 1:32 PM

          Yeah, I don’t have a personal account. Not sure if I’ll delete my business one. I rarely use it anyway.

      • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 1:21 PM

        I've been boycotting since? Oh when did Twitter come out?

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 1:30 PM

        wait for the day they make it official so Elon can't back out and he wastes a whole bunch of money

      • the_doctor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 1:32 PM

        i actually like some of what Elon does and I'm still cancelling. more of a reminder to do it, tbh.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 1:50 PM

        I’ll leave with a ban, otherwise I’ll stick around

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 25, 2022 12:10 PM

      Why does he want it so bad? Like, what's his end goal here?

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:11 PM

        It’s insane. Like Howard Hughes crazy.

        • phate81 legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 25, 2022 12:31 PM

          It's the way of the future

          the way of the future

        • macaronnn
          reply
          April 25, 2022 1:40 PM

          He's the closest thing our generation has to Howard Hughes. Except he sucks more.

      • ghost in my shell legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:12 PM

        A kid on twitter snubbed him about shutting down their account.

      • DM7 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:12 PM

        Unban trump

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:28 PM

        Unban all the banned far-right asshats, allow hate speech and misinformation, remove the 'woke' people he hates so much?... So many reasons.

        • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 25, 2022 12:32 PM

          Which far right asshats does he think were unfairly banned? I don't think he's a Trump fan.

          • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 25, 2022 12:33 PM

            he's now holding lots of data that people will pay LOTS of money to have purged.

          • Zek legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 25, 2022 12:48 PM

            He's being very vocal about making changes at Twitter to emphasize "free speech". I don't know what that means if not unbanning people like Trump.

            • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 25, 2022 12:59 PM

              the mid terms are coming. musk is no idiot, he's tracking this in terms of return on investment.

              he wants to unban trump instantly, and anyone affiliated with him - it will make his 44 billion dollars back in about 3 months. free speech means monetize the hate speech, monetize the opportunities that he alone as a private company can do. removing the SEC and any other oversight means he's going to get REALLY rich very quickly.

              no shareholders, no reporting requirements. unlimited return on investment potential since twitter has no competition.

              • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 25, 2022 1:39 PM

                So you think a guy that heavily invests in renewable energy, space travel with NASA as its biggest customer, and hyperloop travel, wants to destabilize the United States? Seems like a further divided, or collapsed, America would threaten all his future projects, right?

                • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  April 25, 2022 1:44 PM

                  it's going private. the entirety of twitter. everything changes, it's not just him. he has a major major thing on his hands that people with LOTS OF MONEY are going to want to lobby him about.

                  the entire twitter algorithm is now a private toy and you can be absolutely fucking certain that he's being contacted right now with top bidding to achieve whatever goals they want.

                  it won't threaten his future projects at all.

              • Zek legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 25, 2022 1:40 PM

                Is Twitter even profitable? Maybe Musk will figure out how to make money with it, but probably not $44b any time soon. If it was easy I'm sure they would have done it by now.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:29 PM

        churn. monetize the hate speech. revel in massive profiteering opportunities from stock price manipulation.

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:33 PM

        People weren’t talking about him enough

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:33 PM

        Saw someone on Twitter that it’s like buying a sports team. He just wants to own his own brand of toys for fun.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 25, 2022 12:55 PM

        We should have a poll on whether he unbans Trump. Though I feel like it would be overwhelmingly "yes" on here. And for good reason.

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 25, 2022 1:31 PM

        Truth Social failed and this is their backup plan

    • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 25, 2022 12:31 PM

      Not sure if I’m excited about him owning it, but the guy does get shit done. So I guess we will see.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 25, 2022 12:37 PM

      Rio Democracy

    • krym3 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 25, 2022 1:52 PM

      Mr Free Fucking speech that also got his fee fees hurt when his jet was being tracked

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 25, 2022 1:54 PM

      big if true - https://preview.redd.it/s38qdfv8aqv81.jpg?width=1024&auto=webp&s=ed0cdc917f9aa31d398ebd6c7f51d3d923a5b33e

      • Proximate Cause
        reply
        April 25, 2022 2:16 PM

        Damn that Elon, always knows how to win me back after being a shithead.

    • eskimo spy legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 25, 2022 1:55 PM

      https://www.mediamatters.org/donald-trump/attack-twitter-right-shows-it-has-institutionalized-trumps-corrupt-use-government

    • dafugg legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 25, 2022 2:25 PM

      I know a few people working there who will be put in an odd position: working for a private musk company.

    • mojoald mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 25, 2022 2:28 PM

      https://thehardtimes.net/culture/future-founder-of-twitter-elon-musk-buys-twitter/

    • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 25, 2022 2:29 PM

      https://twitter.com/jeffbakalar/status/1518687847066316801

