Twitter (TWTR) accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion deal
Twitter has officially agreed to Elon Musk's purchase proposal.
After a bizarre back and forth over the past several weeks, Twitter (TWTR) has officially accepted Elon Musk’s $44 acquisition offer. The multi-billionaire will soon gain control of the popular social media platform. Twitter will become a private company upon the completion of the deal.
This news comes directly from the source, as Twitter has shared an official news release to confirm the acquisition. Musk will acquire Twitter (TWTR) in its entirety for $54.20 USD per share, for a total value of $44 billion. This is essentially on pace with Musk’s original offer, which Twitter had been dismissive of prior to recent talks with Musk and shareholders.
Elon Musk provided a statement to coincide with the news of the acquisition.
"Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” said Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.
Elon Musk first submitted his proposal to acquire Twitter after it was revealed that he would no longer be joining the company’s board of directors. While it was initially believed that Twitter would reject the offer, things changed as discussions went on with shareholders and Elon Musk over the past week.
It likely won’t be long until we start to see the impact of Twitter’s change in ownership. To learn more about whatever Twitter changes Elon Musk has up his sleeves, stick with Shacknews.
the mid terms are coming. musk is no idiot, he's tracking this in terms of return on investment.
he wants to unban trump instantly, and anyone affiliated with him - it will make his 44 billion dollars back in about 3 months. free speech means monetize the hate speech, monetize the opportunities that he alone as a private company can do. removing the SEC and any other oversight means he's going to get REALLY rich very quickly.
no shareholders, no reporting requirements. unlimited return on investment potential since twitter has no competition.
it's going private. the entirety of twitter. everything changes, it's not just him. he has a major major thing on his hands that people with LOTS OF MONEY are going to want to lobby him about.
the entire twitter algorithm is now a private toy and you can be absolutely fucking certain that he's being contacted right now with top bidding to achieve whatever goals they want.
it won't threaten his future projects at all.
I think they sure could be.
https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/twtr/financials
net income of over a billion a couple years ago, probably then shackled by the pandemic like other entities, but yeah...
The one silver lining is Trump was unbanned for all of the 2020 election and still lost.
That said I'm finding articles saying Trump has said he's not going to rejoin Twitter even if Musk buys it
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-will-not-return-to-twitter-even-if-elon-musk-purchases-platform-will-begin-using-his-truth-social
Not that anything with cheeto is etched in stone
