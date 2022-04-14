New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion

Elon Musk has submitted his offer with hopes of taking the company private.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
3

Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter for a while now, often complaining that the platform doesn’t support free speech. It’s what motivated him to purchase a 9.2 percent stake in the company, scoring himself a spot on the board of directors. After backing out and deciding not to join the board, Elon Musk has now offered to buy Twitter in its entirety for $43 billion.

Elon Musk himself announced that he had submitted an offer to buy Twitter. In his official filing to the SEC, we see all of the details of the proposed offer.

In the filing, Musk also expresses the need for Twitter to go private in order to go through the changes he finds necessary. He also states that if his offer is not accepted, he’ll have to “reconsider my position as a shareholder,” implying that he’ll sell off the hefty 9.2 percent of shares he purchased earlier this month.

elon musk offers to buy twitter

Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter altogether is an unexpected twist in what has been a peculiar saga between the billionaire and the social media platform. As we await Twitter’s response to the offer, stick with us on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

