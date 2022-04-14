Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion Elon Musk has submitted his offer with hopes of taking the company private.

Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter for a while now, often complaining that the platform doesn’t support free speech. It’s what motivated him to purchase a 9.2 percent stake in the company, scoring himself a spot on the board of directors. After backing out and deciding not to join the board, Elon Musk has now offered to buy Twitter in its entirety for $43 billion.

Elon Musk himself announced that he had submitted an offer to buy Twitter. In his official filing to the SEC, we see all of the details of the proposed offer.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.

In the filing, Musk also expresses the need for Twitter to go private in order to go through the changes he finds necessary. He also states that if his offer is not accepted, he’ll have to “reconsider my position as a shareholder,” implying that he’ll sell off the hefty 9.2 percent of shares he purchased earlier this month.

Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter altogether is an unexpected twist in what has been a peculiar saga between the billionaire and the social media platform.