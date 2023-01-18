Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Here are the specs your PC will need to meet in order to run Returnal.
Donovan Erskine
Housemarque
1

Returnal will leave PlayStation exclusivity in the past when it launches for PC platforms on February 15, 2023. With that PC port, players will be wondering whether or not their systems have the capacity to run Housemarque’s roguelike. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the PC specs and requirements for Returnal.

Returnal PC specs and requirements

Selene fighting creatures in Returnal.

Source: Housemarque

Here are the PC specs and requirements for Returnal, as shared by the developer. There are different requirements that need to be hit in order to run the game at higher quality and performance levels. Make sure your PC meets most, if not all, of the requirements for how you want to play the game before buying it.

Minimum Medium Recommended Epic Ray Tracing
Average Performance 720P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS
Graphics Settings Low Medium High Epic Epic
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB)		 NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB)		 NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)		 NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB)
CPU Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz)
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)		 Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz)
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ)		 Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)		 Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz)		 Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz)
RAM 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4
OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
Storage 60 GB HDD
(SSD Recommended)		 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

Those are the PC specs and requirements for Returnal on PC. If you’re curious about picking the game up in general, we were big fans of it in our Shacknews review. For more information on Returnal, stay with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

