Returnal PC specs and requirements Here are the specs your PC will need to meet in order to run Returnal.

Returnal will leave PlayStation exclusivity in the past when it launches for PC platforms on February 15, 2023. With that PC port, players will be wondering whether or not their systems have the capacity to run Housemarque’s roguelike. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the PC specs and requirements for Returnal.

Returnal PC specs and requirements



Source: Housemarque

Here are the PC specs and requirements for Returnal, as shared by the developer. There are different requirements that need to be hit in order to run the game at higher quality and performance levels. Make sure your PC meets most, if not all, of the requirements for how you want to play the game before buying it.

Minimum Medium Recommended Epic Ray Tracing Average Performance 720P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 1080P @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS 4K @ 60FPS Graphics Settings Low Medium High Epic Epic GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB) NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB) CPU Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ) Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz) Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz) RAM 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Storage 60 GB HDD

(SSD Recommended) 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD 60 GB SSD

Those are the PC specs and requirements for Returnal on PC. If you’re curious about picking the game up in general, we were big fans of it in our Shacknews review. For more information on Returnal, stay with us here on Shacknews.