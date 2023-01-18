Returnal PC specs and requirements
Here are the specs your PC will need to meet in order to run Returnal.
Returnal will leave PlayStation exclusivity in the past when it launches for PC platforms on February 15, 2023. With that PC port, players will be wondering whether or not their systems have the capacity to run Housemarque’s roguelike. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the PC specs and requirements for Returnal.
Here are the PC specs and requirements for Returnal, as shared by the developer. There are different requirements that need to be hit in order to run the game at higher quality and performance levels. Make sure your PC meets most, if not all, of the requirements for how you want to play the game before buying it.
|Minimum
|Medium
|Recommended
|Epic
|Ray Tracing
|Average Performance
|720P @ 60FPS
|1080P @ 60FPS
|1080P @ 60FPS
|4K @ 60FPS
|4K @ 60FPS
|Graphics Settings
|Low
|Medium
|High
|Epic
|Epic
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6 GB)
|NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB)
|NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB)
|NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz)
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)
|Intel Core i5-8400 (6 core 2.8GHz)
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (6 core 3.4GHZ)
|Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)
|Intel i7-9700K (8 core 3.7 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz)
|Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz)
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz)
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4
|16 GB DDR4
|16 GB DDR4
|32 GB DDR4
|32 GB DDR4
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
|Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
|Storage
|60 GB HDD
(SSD Recommended)
|60 GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
|60 GB SSD
Those are the PC specs and requirements for Returnal on PC. If you’re curious about picking the game up in general, we were big fans of it in our Shacknews review. For more information on Returnal, stay with us here on Shacknews.
