Evening Reading - November 1, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for the latest edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Hello, Shackers. Spooky Season is officially over. Now it’s November and, as this fine Tuesday comes to a close, we’ve got your first November edition of the Evening Reading right here. Let’s close down our day of posting, settle into the holiday season, and enjoy ourselves, shall we?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Spooky season is over

Did you take off your fancy spooky screenname yet (or did you have one this year at all)?

Good a** Smash Bros. tunes

Incredible how well all these catchphrases and taunts fit into a tune.

Cybertrucks in disguise

If they’re going to keep delaying the Cybertruck’s launch, then you could at least dress as one.

How do you do, fellow trick-or-treaters?

Good use of the “How do you do, fellow kids” meme.

Heckin’ cute God of Destruction

Don’t touch his toe beans or he’ll erase you from existence.

It’s the most horrible time for retail store music

It’s coming. Are you ready?

If Heidi Klum was a worm, would you still like her?

Well, would you?

Thank you for tuning in for another Tuesday edition of the Evening Reading. We appreciate your viewership.

A mini-Aussie shepherd expecting pets.
Flaff will accept pets or Shackpets votes. Whichever is easier for you.

And there you have it. Thanks for reading, y'all. Any good games in your life? Good TV or reading? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty below!

Hello, Meet Lola