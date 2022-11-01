Evening Reading - November 1, 2022

Hello, Shackers. Spooky Season is officially over. Now it’s November and, as this fine Tuesday comes to a close, we’ve got your first November edition of the Evening Reading right here. Let’s close down our day of posting, settle into the holiday season, and enjoy ourselves, shall we?
- Musk asks Stephen King if he would pay $8/month for a checkmark on Twitter
- HBO's The Last of Us series may premiere in January
- Sony Q2 2022 earnings results saw PS Plus subscribers down, but revenue up
- Fortnite adds Luke Skywalker, Han Solo & Princess Leia
- Return to Monkey Island hits Xbox Game Pass next week
- Shioli Kutsuna joins the cast of Kojima Productions' upcoming game
- Hearthstone: March of the Lich King adds playable Death Knight class
- Phil Spencer affirms Microsoft isn't 'taking Call of Duty from PlayStation'
- Playground Games picks up Horizon Forbidden West senior writer for Fable reboot
- The Spawnies reveal 2022 award nominees
- Dead by Daylight's Forged in Fog update will get medieval on your heinie
- Embracer Group shutters Onoma, formerly known as Square Enix Montreal
Spooky season is over
All the normies as the clock strikes midnight on October 31 and November begins: pic.twitter.com/vZjJxmNFi7— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) November 1, 2022
Did you take off your fancy spooky screenname yet (or did you have one this year at all)?
Good a** Smash Bros. tunes
You Teched in the Wrong Neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/5pvO2cZegF— Brent (King of Skill) (@TrueKingOfSkill) October 31, 2022
Incredible how well all these catchphrases and taunts fit into a tune.
Cybertrucks in disguise
Happy Halloween 🎃— Tesla (@Tesla) October 31, 2022
🎥 transformerskids on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dm8NlTTzg4
If they’re going to keep delaying the Cybertruck’s launch, then you could at least dress as one.
How do you do, fellow trick-or-treaters?
sorry fellow kids for no live meme-ing this year pic.twitter.com/rtFn10oq3G— Chase (@ChasejustChase) November 1, 2022
Good use of the “How do you do, fellow kids” meme.
Heckin’ cute God of Destruction
Beergus pic.twitter.com/3q1cEOY4K6— 🐛 Boru 🐛 (@BoruBuro) November 1, 2022
Don’t touch his toe beans or he’ll erase you from existence.
It’s the most horrible time for retail store music
LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kHuUnYtZNP— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 1, 2022
It’s coming. Are you ready?
If Heidi Klum was a worm, would you still like her?
will be thinking about heidi klum’s worm costume for the next several days pic.twitter.com/IjRM6S6ggi— matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022
Well, would you?
