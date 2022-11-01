Evening Reading - November 1, 2022

Hello, Shackers. Spooky Season is officially over. Now it’s November and, as this fine Tuesday comes to a close, we’ve got your first November edition of the Evening Reading right here. Let’s close down our day of posting, settle into the holiday season, and enjoy ourselves, shall we?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Spooky season is over

All the normies as the clock strikes midnight on October 31 and November begins: pic.twitter.com/vZjJxmNFi7 — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) November 1, 2022

Did you take off your fancy spooky screenname yet (or did you have one this year at all)?

Good a** Smash Bros. tunes

You Teched in the Wrong Neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/5pvO2cZegF — Brent (King of Skill) (@TrueKingOfSkill) October 31, 2022

Incredible how well all these catchphrases and taunts fit into a tune.

Cybertrucks in disguise

Happy Halloween 🎃



🎥 transformerskids on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dm8NlTTzg4 — Tesla (@Tesla) October 31, 2022

If they’re going to keep delaying the Cybertruck’s launch, then you could at least dress as one.

How do you do, fellow trick-or-treaters?

sorry fellow kids for no live meme-ing this year pic.twitter.com/rtFn10oq3G — Chase (@ChasejustChase) November 1, 2022

Good use of the “How do you do, fellow kids” meme.

Heckin’ cute God of Destruction

Don’t touch his toe beans or he’ll erase you from existence.

It’s the most horrible time for retail store music

It’s coming. Are you ready?

If Heidi Klum was a worm, would you still like her?

will be thinking about heidi klum’s worm costume for the next several days pic.twitter.com/IjRM6S6ggi — matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022

Well, would you?

Thank you for tuning in for another Tuesday edition of the Evening Reading. We appreciate your viewership. If you’d like to support Shacknews further, then consider a contribution via Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Every little bit helps immensely and we can’t thank you enough. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need a dollar to take part in Shackpets. It’s our free iOS and Android app where you can upload pics of your pets and battle them against other players’ pets in the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. You can also find cuties like my dog Silo there.

Flaff will accept pets or Shackpets votes. Whichever is easier for you.

And there you have it. Thanks for reading, y’all. Any good games in your life? Good TV or reading? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty below! Flaff will accept pets or Shackpets votes. Whichever is easier for you.