Dead by Daylight's Forged in Fog update will get medieval on your heinie Dead by Daylight's latest update brings a deadly knight, a scholar of the arcane, and a feudal village to play this November.

The 26th Chapter of Dead by Daylight has been fully revealed, and this time around, we’re in for new original content taking us back to medieval times. A feudal town awaits, but so does a vicious knight. The latest content update, known as Forged in Fog is fast approaching later this November, and with it will come a new survivor, killer, and map to explore.

Behaviour Interactive dropped the full details on the Dead by Daylight Forged in Fog update in a trailer on November 1, 2022. This update takes players back to the Dark Ages with a new killer known as The Knight. The Knight was a vicious leader in life and gained the loyalty of a number of followers who act at his disposal. The Knight can call upon his followers to lend aid, patrolling an area, giving chase to survivors, and damaging generators in his stead. When on the hunt, guards will chase survivors for a finite time if they spot them. They will also disappear if they would a player with an attack. Each guard is different and has a special talent, but they can only be used one at a time.

The Knight, Vittorio Toscano, and The Shattered Square map are coming to Dead by Daylight later this November.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

On the Survivor side, players will be getting Vittorio Toscano. A scholar and explorer of the arcane, Toscano’s expeditions have led him to great discoveries, as well as terrifying revelations. Toscano hired the Knight to protect him on a certain journey. Things went south, and now they are mortal enemies.

Toscano’s perks are mostly geared towards generators. He can build up tokens after working on a generator uninterrupted, and then activate said tokens to gain bonus progress. He can also see the killer after hitting a Great Skill Check on a generator. Finally, if Toscano is being chased and he runs within 24 meters of a generator, he will provide bonus progress speed towards Survivors working that generator. These perks make him well suited to keeping track of the killer while boosting progress towards escape.

Lastly, players will get to explore the new map known as The Shattered Square. This village served as a slaughtering ground for the Knight and his guards, and players will do well to keep their eyes peeled as they wander between the rustic buildings and cottages.

You can learn more about the content in Dead by Daylight Forged in Fog on the PTB patch notes. The update is set to go public on PC and consoles on November 22, 2022. Stay tuned for more Dead by Daylight updates here at Shacknews.