Return to Monkey Island hits Xbox Game Pass next week Ron Gilbert's latest Monkey Island title is also coming to PS5 in addition to its arrival on Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass.

Return to Monkey Island was an outlandishly-styled, but very fun new entry in the Monkey Island series from the mind of the legendary Ron Gilbert. Up until now it’s only been on PC and Nintendo Switch, but next week, it will join quite a few more platforms. Return to Monkey Island is on its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and perhaps most importantly, Xbox Game Pass.

Publisher Devolver Digital shared details about Return to Monkey Island coming to Game Pass and PlayStation and Xbox platforms on November 1, 2022. According to the announcement, Return to Monkey Island will become available on each of these platforms and the Game Pass program starting on November 8, 2022. That means players on Xbox and PC will be able to delve into the adventure at no additional cost if they already have a Game Pass subscription.

Return to Monkey Island comes to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 8.

Source: Devolver Digital

Return to Monkey Island was a delightful return to form for the franchise. While it spends some time getting new players and those unfamiliar with Guybrush Threepwood’s adventures caught up, and some of the puzzles are a bit too easy, it still offers an engaging and fun point-and-click adventure made all the better by good music and a very fun new art style. We thoroughly enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review.

If you’ve been waiting for Return to Monkey Island on PlayStation or Xbox, or if you wanted to see if it’d land on Game Pass, your time is coming. Stay tuned for November 8 when it launches once more, or check it out on PC and Nintendo Switch now.