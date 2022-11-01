Shioli Kutsuna joins the cast of Kojima Productions' upcoming game The actress will join the likes of Elle Fanning in a new game from Kojima Productions.

Hideo Kojima has taken to sharing a sprinkle of small, but key details recently in regards to one of the upcoming games development at his Kojima Productions studio. Today, another one of these details was shared in the form of a casting announcement, with actress Shiola Kutsuna revealed as part of the cast of an upcoming Kojima Productions title.

The way in which Shioli Kutsuna was confirmed as being part of an upcoming Kojima Productions title is identical to a similar teaser shared back in October where Elle Fanning was revealed as a cast member for one of the studio’s next games. As such, it seems like both Shioli Kutsuna and Elle Fanning are part of the cast list for the same project, though the game in question has yet to be officially announced.

The teaser image featuring Shioli Kutsuna was shared to the official Kojima Productions website today.



Fans may recognize Kutsuna from her role as Yukio in Deadpool 2, and from recent projects like her portrayal of Mitsuki Yamato in the TV series, Invasion. Meanwhile, Elle Fanning is the younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning and has been in a number of roles over the years including Aurora in Maleficent.

Overall, it’ll be interesting to see the two together if they are indeed part of the same project as the similar teasers suggest, and we’re eager to learn more about what sort of game Kojima Productions has cooking. For example, Kojima Productions is rumored to have two games in development including a mysterious project called “Overdose” and a sequel to Death Stranding.

Fortunately, it seems like we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out more about at least one of the studio’s upcoming projects as Hideo Kojima teased with the original reveal of Elle Fanning that more information will be revealed at The Game Awards on December 8.

In previous interviews, Kojima also touched upon the game’s foundation, calling it a “new medium” and one that could turn things around not only in the game industry, but the film industry as well. “It’s almost like a new medium,” Kojima told The Guardian. “If this succeeds, it will turn things around – not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well.”

