Kojima Productions next game may be called Overdose Reportedly, it could star Margaret Qualley, who played Mama in previous Kojima Productions game Death Stranding.

There’s a lot of interest and speculation as to what Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions will come up with for their next game. It is most certainly in the works, as has been confirmed by the studio multiple times, but we still know little about what comes after Death Stranding. That said, a recent leak may shine some light on the situation. Apparently, footage and graphics were spotted recently that suggest Kojima Productions is working on a horror game called Overdose that may star Margaret Qualley, who previously played Mama in Death Stranding.

This report comes from publication Try Hard Guides, which claimed to have recently seen footage related to Kojima Productions supposed “Overdose” project. The leak was apparently anonymously shared, but offered quite a few early details on what exactly the project is. Apparently, it’s a horror game (complete with a jump scare or two) that can be played in first- or third-person perspective. It also apparently stars Margaret Qualley. Qualley has worked with Kojima Productions in the past, providing the voice and likeness of the character Mama in Death Stranding.

If the rumors are true, it looks like Kojima Productions is working on a first- and third-person horror game called Overdose which will star Margaret Qualley (Mama in Death Stranding).

We’ve been waiting to hear word of a new Kojima Productions game for sometime. Up to this point, there have been nothing but rumors, speculation, and not-so-secret secrets. It was back in March 2021 that leads from Kojima Productions suggested its next game could be announced soon. More than a year later, we’re still waiting to see, but Death Stranding star Norman Reedus also spilled the beans that Death Stranding 2 is already in development. Even so, Overdose sounds like an altogether different thing and closer to the horror title that many have been expecting out of Kojima since Silent Hills fell through.

If it turns out to be true, we’ll look forward to seeing official details on Overdose or whatever game Kojima Productions has up its sleeve in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates as we follow this story here at Shacknews.