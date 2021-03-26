Kojima Productions' next game may be announced 'quite soon', says art director According to Kojima Productions art director Yoji Shinkawa, the reveal of the studio's next game may be close at hand.

For quite a while now, many fans of Hideo Kojima and his games have been on the look out for what his studio’s sophomore effort might be. There have plenty of rumors and teases over the course of the last year as Kojima Productions finished up things like the Death Stranding PC port, but nothing concrete. That may change soon if Kojima Productions Art Director Yoji Shinkawa is to be believed. Shinkawa recently revealed that the studio’s next game could be revealed “quite soon.”

The tease was made by Yoji Shinkawa in a recent video interview with AI Hub. The interview covered a range of topics including his first projects with Kojima at Konami, the formation of Kojima Productions, and inspirations for various design aspects Death Stranding. However, near the end of the interview, when asked if he could speak to future projects at Kojima Productions, Yoji Shinkawa dropped an interesting tease.

“Well yeah, I am doing something, for sure, and I could tell you probably that we can announce it quite soon,” Shinkawa answered.

It’s a small tidbit, but it’s one more bread crumb among many from the previous year. It was back in May of 2020 that Kojima Productions first revealed Death Stranding had been profitable enough to fund another project, and so the company seemed to get to work on something new. Rumors were rampant throughout last year, including teases that Kojima was pursuing a project with horror manga legend Junji Ito, as well as word Kojima Productions’ next games could be smaller and episodic. All we know for absolute sure is that Kojima Productions is absolutely working on something and went on a hiring campaign for the project in October 2020.

If Yoji Shinkawa is to be believed, then Kojima Productions itself will soon clear up the mysteries surrounding its new project soon. Stay tuned as we await further updates and reveals of Hideo Kojima’s latest game.