Kojima says Death Stranding was profitable enough to fund next game project Death Stranding, also known as 2020 Simulator, did well enough to ensure that Kojima's next project received funding and the developer could recoup costs.

It looks like Kojima Productions' latest project Death Stranding was a success, and that's great news if you've been looking for Hideo Kojima's next game.

In a recent interview with Livedoor News, Kojima announced that Death Stranding sold well enough to recoup costs and pay for his next project.

"We surpassed the amount we needed to make a profit, so I think it sold well enough to be called a ‘success,’ recoupment of development costs included. We’ll release the PC version soon and have already secured enough profit to prepare for what’s next, so there’s no need to worry," Kojima said.

"I can’t say anything since it’s still in the planning stages, but we’re doing various work behind the scenes," Kojima noted about his upcoming project during the interview. "Just recently, a big project fell apart, so I’m a bit upset about that (laughs). Well, that sort of thing happens often in this industry."

He also noted that, apparently, supposed rumors about acquiring the copyright to Metal Gear Solid and P.T. were "completely false." So don't get your hopes up on that, but hey...at least we're getting more Kojima, right?

I previously reviewed Death Stranding and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what I thought about it:

"To me, Death Stranding feels like being free. Free of the constraints developers place on themselves – they can’t do this, they can’t do that – and the boxes we place ourselves in. As such, I hold it in such high regard after completing the lengthy, moving journey that I find myself wanting to speak less and less about it so as not to ruin the magic. It’s simple to explain why you dislike something, but nigh-impossible to capture why something moves you in such a way that your eyes well up now after hearing any of Low Roar’s discography."

