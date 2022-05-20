Death Stranding 2 is in development according to Norman Reedus In a recent interview, actor Norman Reedus states he recently began work on the second Death Stranding.

The video game development process can be quite secretive, with teams working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring a project to life long before the public is made aware of its existence. However, details often slip out before they were intended to. That just may be the case with Kojima Productions’ unannounced sequel to Death Stranding, as star Norman Reedus recently stated that work has started on a second game.

It was during an interview with Leo that Norman Reedus spoke about his work in 2019’s Death Stranding, in which he played the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. It’s here that Reedus seemingly confirms that a sequel is on the way, and that it’s currently in development. “We just started the second one,” he said. He also talks about the process of creating the first game.

It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.

Reedus doesn’t go into specifics about the content of the sequel, but his involvement means that we’re surely getting more Sam Porter Bridges in whatever adventure comes back. We recently saw Kojima Productions return to the world of Death Stranding with the release of the Director’s Cut on PS5.

This is the first word we’ve gotten from someone working on the game about a potential sequel. There has been a lot of speculation that Kojima Productions’ next title would be a sequel to Death Stranding, and this all but confirms it. Of course, we’ll await official word from Hideo Kojima himself before considering it to be completely official.