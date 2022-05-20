Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Death Stranding 2 is in development according to Norman Reedus

In a recent interview, actor Norman Reedus states he recently began work on the second Death Stranding.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The video game development process can be quite secretive, with teams working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring a project to life long before the public is made aware of its existence. However, details often slip out before they were intended to. That just may be the case with Kojima Productions’ unannounced sequel to Death Stranding, as star Norman Reedus recently stated that work has started on a second game.

It was during an interview with Leo that Norman Reedus spoke about his work in 2019’s Death Stranding, in which he played the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. It’s here that Reedus seemingly confirms that a sequel is on the way, and that it’s currently in development. “We just started the second one,” he said. He also talks about the process of creating the first game.

death stranding sequel confirmed

Reedus doesn’t go into specifics about the content of the sequel, but his involvement means that we’re surely getting more Sam Porter Bridges in whatever adventure comes back. We recently saw Kojima Productions return to the world of Death Stranding with the release of the Director’s Cut on PS5.

This is the first word we’ve gotten from someone working on the game about a potential sequel. There has been a lot of speculation that Kojima Productions’ next title would be a sequel to Death Stranding, and this all but confirms it. Of course, we’ll await official word from Hideo Kojima himself before considering it to be completely official.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

