Hideo Kojima seems to be teasing a project reveal coming in the near future There's no telling if this is related to the recently confirmed Death Stranding 2 or rumored Overdose games, but it may appear at The Game Awards 2022.

Hideo Kojima has always been one of the cheekiest and coy creatives when it comes to teases of upcoming projects, and that seems to continue to be the case this week. Kojima has teased some kind of reveal that will be taking place in the near future. Speculation has run rampant as to what will be shown, but there’s some expectation this could be a teaser for a reveal coming at Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards 2022 later this year.

Kojima shared his cryptic teaser via his personal social media on October 5, 2022. It shows the silhouette of a women with Kojima stating that “the answer to ‘WHO’ at TGS will be in the next ‘WHERE’.”

This may seem pretty nonsensical for the most part. It certainly doesn’t tell us what is coming. However, recent news has us leaning towards a possible reveal of Death Stranding 2, which was confirmed by Norman Reedus to be in development, or Overdose, which is rumored to be another Kojima Productions game in the works.

Kojima's tweet may be cryptic, but previous news has fans guessing that this may be a tease for either Death Stranding 2 or Overdose at Kojima Productions.

Fans are speculating that the “WHO” in Kojima’s tweet may be Elle Fanning. The silhouette very closely resembles her and, while she has not appeared in Kojima Productions projects herself yet, she has worked with Nicholas Winding Refn, who did the mocap for Heartman in Death Stranding. Moreover, the “next ‘WHERE’” seems to imply that this is a reveal that will take place at The Game Awards 2022. Being that Hideo Kojima has worked with Geoff Keighley on many project reveals before and it’s the next big video game showcase event, this seems like the likeliest of scenarios.

Whatever the case, it seems like whatever Kojima Productions has up its sleeve isn’t far off. We’ll be anxiously watching to see what comes next from the Death Stranding studio, so stay tuned for new reveals and teases right here at Shacknews.