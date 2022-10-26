Hideo Kojima says his next game is 'almost like a new medium' Kojima says the tech to make the game hasn't been sufficient up until now.

Hideo Kojima is hard at work on new video game projects, with one in particular described as something that’s “like a new medium.” In speaking with The Guardian, Kojima touches briefly upon how the project is something that he’s wanted to make for years, but that the technology to do so hasn’t been sufficient until now.

“It’s almost like a new medium,” Kojima told The Guardian. “If this succeeds, it will turn things around – not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well.”

Kojima also explains to The Guardian that one of the challenges he’s faced in developing the game is building the infrastructure for it and how, “You can have successful experiments, but there’s a long distance between an experiment and a place where it’s something that becomes a part of everyday usage.”

As pointed out by outlets like VGC, the game that Kojima is referencing in The Guardian interview is likely the rumored game known as “Overdose” which is at present one of two titles reportedly in development at Kojima Productions. The other being the equally rumored, but not yet confirmed, sequel to Death Stranding.

Back in June, Kojima made an appearance at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase to talk about how he’s teaming up with Xbox Game Studios to develop “a game I have always wanted to make” which could potentially be in reference to the project he’s talking to The Guardian about.

Recent teases from Kojima himself also suggest that we may hear more about this project at this year’s Game Awards in December. The tease from Kojima shared to his social media at the beginning of October shows a vague silhouette of a woman and includes text that reads, “The answer to ‘WHO’ at TGS will be in the next ‘WHERE’.”

The answer to “WHO” at TGS will be in the next “WHERE”. pic.twitter.com/y6Y6l7gAxo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 5, 2022

We certainly look forward to hopefully hearing more about the game that Kojima has been teasing for a while now, with the game potentially getting a reveal at The Game Awards on December 8.

