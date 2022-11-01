The Spawnies reveal 2022 award nominees
The Spawnies has revealed its nominees ahead of the January award ceremony.
The Spawnies debuted last year as a celebration of the most notable game releases of the year. An extension of the Spawn on Me podcast, the award show is hosted by Kahlief Adams and Riana Manuel-Peña. With a couple of months until the ceremony, The Spawnies has released its official nominee list.
Here are all of the nominees for The Spawnies, as shared on the event’s website:
6 Million Ways To Die Award (Best Shooter)
- Rollerdrome
- Neon White
- Apex Legends
- Splatoon 3
Snot Bubble Cry Award (Most Emotional / Narrative Game)
- As Dusk Falls
- Beacon Pines
- We Are OFK
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
On The Road Again Award (Best Ongoing Game)
- Destiny 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Cinco Paus
- Star Traders Frontiers
Indiepocalypse Award (Best Indie Game)
- Cult of the Lamb
- Citizen Sleeper
- Nobody Saves The World
- PowerWash Simulator
Turn Me Up Award (Best Music in a Game)
- We Are OFK
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Tunic
- Cult of the Lamb
Oh Snap! Award (Most Surprising Game)
- Citizen Sleeper
- PowerWash Simulator
- Elden Ring
- Stray
Ease On Down The Road Award (Best Adventure Game)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Jamiroquai Award (Best VR Game)
- MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE
- Moss Book 2
- Walkabout Mini Golf VR
- The Last Clockwinder
One Shining Moment Award (Best Sports Game)
- Rollerdome
- FIFA 23
- WWE 2K22
- OlliOlli World
Brookago Heritage Award (Diversity Award)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Weird West
- Saints Row
- The Quarry
Be Water, My Friend (Best Fighting Game)
- Sifu
- MultiVersus
- KOF XV
- Rumbleverse
Crystal Biscuit Award (Most Anticipated Upcoming Game)
- Skate Story
- Starfield
- Sonic Frontiers
- Spider-Man 2
Cheddar Bay Biscuit Award (Best Game of the Year)
- SIGNALIS
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- MARVEL SNAP
- Horizon Forbidden West
The Spawnies will go down on January 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The show has already teased a line-up of special guests, as well as some musical performances. After a successful debut last year, The Spawnies are back for a sophomore outing.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Spawnies reveal 2022 award nominees