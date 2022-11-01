The Spawnies reveal 2022 award nominees The Spawnies has revealed its nominees ahead of the January award ceremony.

The Spawnies debuted last year as a celebration of the most notable game releases of the year. An extension of the Spawn on Me podcast, the award show is hosted by Kahlief Adams and Riana Manuel-Peña. With a couple of months until the ceremony, The Spawnies has released its official nominee list.

Here are all of the nominees for The Spawnies, as shared on the event’s website:



Source: The Spawnies

6 Million Ways To Die Award (Best Shooter)

Rollerdrome

Neon White

Apex Legends

Splatoon 3

Snot Bubble Cry Award (Most Emotional / Narrative Game)

As Dusk Falls

Beacon Pines

We Are OFK

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

On The Road Again Award (Best Ongoing Game)

Destiny 2

Sea of Thieves

Cinco Paus

Star Traders Frontiers

Indiepocalypse Award (Best Indie Game)

Cult of the Lamb

Citizen Sleeper

Nobody Saves The World

PowerWash Simulator

Turn Me Up Award (Best Music in a Game)

We Are OFK

Metal: Hellsinger

Tunic

Cult of the Lamb

Oh Snap! Award (Most Surprising Game)

Citizen Sleeper

PowerWash Simulator

Elden Ring

Stray

Ease On Down The Road Award (Best Adventure Game)

Horizon Forbidden West

Elden Ring

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Jamiroquai Award (Best VR Game)

MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE

Moss Book 2

Walkabout Mini Golf VR

The Last Clockwinder

One Shining Moment Award (Best Sports Game)

Rollerdome

FIFA 23

WWE 2K22

OlliOlli World

Brookago Heritage Award (Diversity Award)

Horizon Forbidden West

Weird West

Saints Row

The Quarry

Be Water, My Friend (Best Fighting Game)

Sifu

MultiVersus

KOF XV

Rumbleverse

Crystal Biscuit Award (Most Anticipated Upcoming Game)

Skate Story

Starfield

Sonic Frontiers

Spider-Man 2

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Award (Best Game of the Year)

SIGNALIS

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MARVEL SNAP

Horizon Forbidden West

The Spawnies will go down on January 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The show has already teased a line-up of special guests, as well as some musical performances. After a successful debut last year, The Spawnies are back for a sophomore outing.