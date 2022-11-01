Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
The Spawnies reveal 2022 award nominees

The Spawnies has revealed its nominees ahead of the January award ceremony.
Donovan Erskine
The Spawnies
1

The Spawnies debuted last year as a celebration of the most notable game releases of the year. An extension of the Spawn on Me podcast, the award show is hosted by Kahlief Adams and Riana Manuel-Peña. With a couple of months until the ceremony, The Spawnies has released its official nominee list.

Here are all of the nominees for The Spawnies, as shared on the event’s website:

A cartoon rendering of Kahlief Adams with the words

Source: The Spawnies

6 Million Ways To Die Award (Best Shooter)

  • Rollerdrome
  • Neon White
  • Apex Legends
  • Splatoon 3

Snot Bubble Cry Award (Most Emotional / Narrative Game)

  • As Dusk Falls
  • Beacon Pines
  • We Are OFK
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

On The Road Again Award (Best Ongoing Game)

  • Destiny 2
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Cinco Paus
  • Star Traders Frontiers

Indiepocalypse Award (Best Indie Game)

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Nobody Saves The World
  • PowerWash Simulator

Turn Me Up Award (Best Music in a Game)

  • We Are OFK
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Tunic
  • Cult of the Lamb

Oh Snap! Award (Most Surprising Game)

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Elden Ring
  • Stray

Ease On Down The Road Award (Best Adventure Game)

  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Elden Ring
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Jamiroquai Award (Best VR Game)

  • MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE
  • Moss Book 2
  • Walkabout Mini Golf VR
  • The Last Clockwinder

One Shining Moment Award (Best Sports Game)

  • Rollerdome
  • FIFA 23
  • WWE 2K22
  • OlliOlli World

Brookago Heritage Award (Diversity Award)

  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Weird West
  • Saints Row
  • The Quarry

Be Water, My Friend (Best Fighting Game)

  • Sifu
  • MultiVersus
  • KOF XV
  • Rumbleverse

Crystal Biscuit Award (Most Anticipated Upcoming Game)

  • Skate Story
  • Starfield
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Spider-Man 2

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Award (Best Game of the Year)

  • SIGNALIS
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • MARVEL SNAP
  • Horizon Forbidden West

The Spawnies will go down on January 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The show has already teased a line-up of special guests, as well as some musical performances. After a successful debut last year, The Spawnies are back for a sophomore outing.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

