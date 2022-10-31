Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Musk asks Stephen King if he would pay $8/month for a checkmark on Twitter

The upcoming cost of being verified on Twitter has notable users questioning their use of the platform.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Shane Leonard/Simon & Schuster
7

In a bid to keep the lights on at Twitter, billionaire and CEO of multiple companies Elon Musk has asked Stephen King if he would be willing to pay $8 a month for the privilege of a blue checkmark. This latest development only adds to the hilarious story of Twitter’s plans to charge users $20 a month to be verified.

On October 30, 2022, Stephen King took to Twitter to share a sentiment many users are feeling in regards to the company’s recent plans. “Fuck that, they should pay me,” writes King at the idea he pay $20 USD per month to have a blue checkmark beside his name – Twitter’s method of signifying a verified account.

elon musk in a black jacket

Source: AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk, never one to miss an opportunity to tweet, replied to King asking if he would be willing to pay $8 a month. Musk also notes that the reason for this new cost to users is, “We need to pay the bills somehow!” He follows this up by explaining that this is the “only way to defeat the bots and trolls”.

Thankfully, users will receive an explanation from Musk before this is implemented. He plans to explain in a rationale in a longer form the exact reasoning behind this decision. There’s a chance we’ll hear about this reasoning rather soon, especially if the rumors are true that the developers responsible for the update are to be fired if they don’t hit the November 7 deadline.

Much like Stephen King, other noteworthy users have expressed their displeasure with the platform now that Musk is in charge. The seemingly omniscient Nibel, known for reporting on breaking video game news, has quit Twitter citing that he does not “trust Musk and his seemingly infinite immaturity”. If Stephen King sticks by what he says, we could see the fabled author depart the platform.

What the future holds for Twitter is squarely in the hands of Elon Musk and the social media platform’s userbase. Perhaps there is a price between zero dollars and $20 USD where users would feel comfortable paying for verification. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as this story evolves.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 31, 2022 11:15 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Musk asks Stephen King if he would pay $8/month for a checkmark on Twitter

    • Maarc legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 1, 2022 12:24 AM

      So he bought a business that doesn't make money, relies on user generated content and then wants to charge people for the privilege?

      Good luck buddy

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 1, 2022 1:14 AM

        TikTok, Twitch, and IG pay their top creators which in turn drives user growth.

        Incredible brain to think that charging creators instead is the way to go, genius of our times

        • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 1, 2022 1:26 AM

          Plus if you can just buy it, it doesn’t hold the same weight. Incredibly stupid.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 1, 2022 1:36 AM

            Paramount should have charged Tom Cruise to be in Top Gun Maverick instead of paying him.

            Fucking dumbass.

      • Skrynkelberg legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 1, 2022 1:18 AM

        Am I right in understanding that his initial offer was just because he wanted to drive up the price of his own Twitter stock before selling it, but that is illegal so he was forced to go through with the deal? If so that is hilarious.

        • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 1, 2022 4:34 AM

          My uninformed view is that he had a fever dream of actually wanting to buy it and then realized it was a terrible idea when he came back to earth

      • code-e255 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 1, 2022 4:13 AM

        I hope Twitter turns to shit, not just financially, but as a communications platform for Musk's bullshit.

        • Maarc legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 1, 2022 4:46 AM

          Already is I think. Problem's going to be following the people in actually interested in to some other platform

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 1, 2022 1:32 AM

      Trying to match wits with King instead of listen to him is truly a brilliant move. Will definitely end well.

Hello, Meet Lola