Video game news personality Nibel calls it quits on Twitter & Patreon The often-sourced Nibel has closed their patreon, taken their Twitter private, and has decided to turn their attention to new projects.

There are a handful of Twitter accounts that can be considered mainstays of the video game news and discussion space and Nibel was most definitely one of them. The game news and review personality was prolific in their quick coverage and sharing of important stories in the gaming space. However, after an attempt to monetize their platform with the launch of a Patreon, and following Musk’s takeover of Twitter, Nibel seems to be calling it quits.

Nibel announced their exit from Twitter and shutdown of Patreon via their Twitter account on Monday, October 31, 2022. The @Nibellion account has since been taken private. In a note spotted and shared by Jacob Fisher of Discussing Film, Nibel went on to share the rhetoric as to why they were abandoning the video game news Twitter and Patreon. It seems a number of contributing factors led to this, but the two biggest are that the Patreon did not pan out as Nibel expected and that the twitter operator does not trust the platform under Musk.

Nibel's final statement on leaving Twitter and closing down their Patreon.

Nibel goes on to further explain the situation in the note:

Unfortunately, I was not able to create an interesting and sustainable Patreon, which is evident in the number of Patrons stagnating during the first weekend and the first (of many) pledges being deleted during the first week. I have miscalculated the value of my Twitter activity and realize that it is nothing worth supporting by itself for the vast majority of people… I was unable to create a reliable revenue stream, but I’m still happy I gave it a shot. And I want to thank everybody on here who gave me a shot as well.

And to Nibel’s opinion on Elon Musk taking over Twitter:

I don’t think that Twitter has yet experienced good leadership, and this trend will not change with Musk either. I do not trust the platform. I do not trust Musk and his seemingly infinite immaturity. I do not think Twitter will fall apart instantly, but that it could die a slow death. Why waste more time?

With that, Nibel’s Twitter is now protected and will remain activated so no malicious actors can take the handle and use it for personal gain or malicious intentions. Nonetheless, Nibel was one of the most active and resourceful voices in video games in the Twitter space. Shacknews salutes a good one and wishes Nibel the best in their future endeavors.