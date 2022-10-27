Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde among those fired in Musk Twitter takeover
The former Twitter CEO, CFO, and the policy chief who permabanned Donald Trump are all immediate casualties of Elon Musk's takeover of the company.
As threatened, Tesla founder Elon Musk has completed his purchase of Twitter and begun his takeover of the social media company. Musk has wasted no time in removing some of the folks he has deemed undesirable, as a Reuters report has stated that former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were among those immediately fired.
Reuters has been updating its story throughout the day, but the latest version has indicated that Agrawal and Segal were both immediately terminated and escorted from the premises by security. Gadde's name was later added to the list, which has raised a lot of eyebrows, since she ultimately made the decision to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform following the January 6 insurrection. Musk had previously indicated his desire to reinstate the former president, though Trump himself has indicated that he would not rejoin Twitter even if his ban was overturned.
Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022
These firings will have consequences for the new Twitter owner. As noted by CNBC reporter Alex Sherman, Agrawal is owed $60 million USD in the event of his firing. Segal is set to receive $46 million, while the referenced SEC filing adds that Gadde is expected to receive around $40 million. In total, that's close to another $150 million that Musk can add to his $44 billion bill for his new social media network.
Musk penned an open letter to advertisers indicating that he will not allow Twitter to become a "free-for-all hellscape" in hopes of instilling confidence. However, these hasty actions may have the opposite effect. If Twitter devolves into the social network dystopia that many fear it will, advertisers will likely shy away from it. What ultimately happens remains to be seen.
We're cursed to live in interesting times, so we'll keep watching this story as it develops. For more on the saga of Elon Musk and Twitter, keep it here on Shacknews.
its official, musk owns twitter. CEO, CFO, legal policy chief, and general counsel have been fired:
https://i.imgur.com/8I6Wa7j.jpg
https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/1585795887187509251
The funding included:
$7 billion of senior secured bank loans;
$6 billion in subordinated debt;
$6.25 billion in bank loans to Musk personally, secured by $62.5 billion of his Tesla stock;
$20 billion in cash equity from Musk, to be provided by sales of Tesla stock and other assets; and
$7.1 billion in equity from 19 independent investors.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acquisition_of_Twitter_by_Elon_Musk?wprov=sfti1
Not disagreeing fully with your premise I guess, but not sure what you mean either. He had ~$20B via his own stock sale of TSLA(“and others”). He realized those gains, right?
The rest of it is funded by debt, some of which is using Tesla stock as collateral.
wow, this guy copied your post verbatim
https://twitter.com/mattzeitlin/status/1585798845543301120?s=46&t=iA1nDiiHkopJsDkuRbpK_Q
parag agrawal secured the bag for his shareholders and got fired, they should build a statue of him in the shareholder value hall of fame
https://twitter.com/mattzeitlin/status/1585798845543301120?s=46&t=iA1nDiiHkopJsDkuRbpK_Q
This guys’s totally right
Jack made Twitter what it was but he didn't goad Elon into possibly buying the company out of pettiness for the better part of a year, thus keeping its share value floating while companies like META and SNAP cratered.
I'm going to assume that without the possibility of Musk's buyout that the stock would have gone down with the rest of the sector.
