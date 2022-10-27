Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde among those fired in Musk Twitter takeover

The former Twitter CEO, CFO, and the policy chief who permabanned Donald Trump are all immediate casualties of Elon Musk's takeover of the company.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Medium
38

As threatened, Tesla founder Elon Musk has completed his purchase of Twitter and begun his takeover of the social media company. Musk has wasted no time in removing some of the folks he has deemed undesirable, as a Reuters report has stated that former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were among those immediately fired.

Reuters has been updating its story throughout the day, but the latest version has indicated that Agrawal and Segal were both immediately terminated and escorted from the premises by security. Gadde's name was later added to the list, which has raised a lot of eyebrows, since she ultimately made the decision to permanently ban Donald Trump from the platform following the January 6 insurrection. Musk had previously indicated his desire to reinstate the former president, though Trump himself has indicated that he would not rejoin Twitter even if his ban was overturned.

These firings will have consequences for the new Twitter owner. As noted by CNBC reporter Alex Sherman, Agrawal is owed $60 million USD in the event of his firing. Segal is set to receive $46 million, while the referenced SEC filing adds that Gadde is expected to receive around $40 million. In total, that's close to another $150 million that Musk can add to his $44 billion bill for his new social media network.

Elon Musk walks into Twitter HQ
Didn't take long for him to make his presence felt.
Source: @ElonMusk on Twitter

Musk penned an open letter to advertisers indicating that he will not allow Twitter to become a "free-for-all hellscape" in hopes of instilling confidence. However, these hasty actions may have the opposite effect. If Twitter devolves into the social network dystopia that many fear it will, advertisers will likely shy away from it. What ultimately happens remains to be seen.

We're cursed to live in interesting times, so we'll keep watching this story as it develops. For more on the saga of Elon Musk and Twitter, keep it here on Shacknews.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 27, 2022 7:25 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde among those fired in Musk Twitter takeover

    • not5am legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 27, 2022 5:53 PM

      its official, musk owns twitter. CEO, CFO, legal policy chief, and general counsel have been fired:
      https://i.imgur.com/8I6Wa7j.jpg
      https://twitter.com/WSJ/status/1585795887187509251

      • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 5:56 PM

        Not surprising. Im on the edge of my seat waiting to see how this dipshit revolutionizes twitter and rejuvenates their staff

        • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 5:59 PM

          https://www.wechat.com/

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:01 PM

          I like twitter as it is. Simple and doesn’t have a million options like Facebook and others. He’s gonna f it up.

        • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:04 PM

          What a fucking dumbass btw, such hubris to offer to buy it with no contingencies. He paid $54.20 a share to buy it, and all his lenders are left holding the bag now that the market has taken a shit since he made that un revokable offer.

          • packav_jr
            reply
            October 27, 2022 6:50 PM

            he was probably on the bottle the night he came up with that idea.

      • aethyr legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 5:58 PM

        https://preview.redd.it/d0oai4634z911.jpg?auto=webp&s=083fa85091f7fc2ef6a3a70f258b8b68238a1936

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:00 PM

        https://i.imgur.com/7tspyR3.gifv

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:00 PM

        Great … /s

      • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:02 PM

        I’m glad I never used it, nothing will be missed.

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:02 PM

        I dunno. Maybe he'll just appoint someone competent to run the company since he's preoccupied with his six other companies, three mistresses, and seven children. It could all work out.

      • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:03 PM

        I don't think people are yer realizing how bad it's going to get very, very quickly when he allows Trump back on, like fucking tomorrow.

        • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:05 PM

          Yeah my money is on tomorrow trump is tweeting

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:07 PM

          Trump got defeated when he had Twitter right? Like let's say he gets back on with his dumb hate shit - just ignore it? Hopefully people won't post "ZOMG look what Trump tweeted" but I assume they will

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 27, 2022 6:31 PM

            He also coordinated an insurrection that killed people using Twitter.

            • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 27, 2022 6:36 PM

              Yea that is literally why they banned him, like the day after the coup.

          • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 27, 2022 6:31 PM

            we’re gonna have a trump dump every day again

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:13 PM

          Christ. I almost forgot about that.

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:39 PM

          Deplatforming these assholes has proven the most effective thing. Giving Homs the Twitter audience back right at an election is going to lead to violence. He’ll make claims that any close election Demonstrates won were fraudulent. Imagine Jan 6 but it’s multiple state capital buildings instead.

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 27, 2022 6:50 PM

            Holy hell, what a fucking disaster of typos. I am ashamed.

        • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:41 PM

          nah, im going to laugh at all the people who lost so much money backing gab, parler, truth social, etc. grifters gonna grift.

          • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 27, 2022 6:44 PM

            Grifters are irrelevant compared to Trump's poisonous, democracy-killing bullshit

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:20 PM

        I would recommend staying off Twitter for news about this, so so SO many Musk lickers celebrating and slavishly worshipping his every move

        • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:29 PM

          you had me at "I would recommend staying off Twitter"

      • angrytaxman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:23 PM

        I don’t want to hear another person say that billionaires have unrealized gains ever again. He sure came up with $44 BILLION pretty quick.

        • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:33 PM

          The funding included:

          $7 billion of senior secured bank loans;
          $6 billion in subordinated debt;
          $6.25 billion in bank loans to Musk personally, secured by $62.5 billion of his Tesla stock;
          $20 billion in cash equity from Musk, to be provided by sales of Tesla stock and other assets; and
          $7.1 billion in equity from 19 independent investors.

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acquisition_of_Twitter_by_Elon_Musk?wprov=sfti1

          -
          Not disagreeing fully with your premise I guess, but not sure what you mean either. He had ~$20B via his own stock sale of TSLA(“and others”). He realized those gains, right?

          The rest of it is funded by debt, some of which is using Tesla stock as collateral.

          • angrytaxman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 27, 2022 6:51 PM

            People online love to argue that we cannot tax wealth because it’s not “real”. Well, when a billionaire wants to throw their weight around and buy the public town hall they have no problem making their fortune real. We should be taxing their wealth, not just realized gains.

            • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 27, 2022 6:58 PM

              What?

            • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 27, 2022 7:01 PM

              I get charged sales tax when I buy a car, billionaires should be charged sales tax when they buy a company

              • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                October 27, 2022 7:03 PM

                Same with houses

                • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  October 27, 2022 7:09 PM

                  exactly! so, why not a sales tax on sales of corporations?

      • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:26 PM

        do we have any twitter employees here?

        wondering how the atmosphere was today at work.

        • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:28 PM

          Mostly nitrogen and oxygen with some other trace gases. Ba-da-bum!

        • packav_jr
          reply
          October 27, 2022 6:49 PM

          won't be long before we have leaked internal memos to give us that insight.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:41 PM

        I don’t believe they’ve been fired, technically. He doesn’t close the deal until the AM. But I believe it’s been communicated informally that they will not be retained so they cleared out of their offices today.

      • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:44 PM

        unf can’t wait for tomorrows shacknews meltdown

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:47 PM

        So everyone's going to delete their twitter account, right? Right? I don't even have a twitter account

        • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 7:07 PM

          I had like 7 posts so easy to delete.

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:50 PM

        this is very very bad, he is definitely letting Trump back on twitter.

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:52 PM

        Looking forward to Trump's morning dump tomorrow morning.

      • AssGoblin legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 6:59 PM

        Just deleted all my Twitter accounts. Fuck Elon musk

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 7:02 PM

        Parag got the fucking BAG for his shareholders.

        Anyone who had TWTR needs to build a monument to this man. ONE YEAR.

      • Lasers_PewPew
        reply
        October 27, 2022 7:04 PM

        What can go wrong when attention-loving sociopaths control a major part of the internet?

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 7:06 PM

          They have for a long time

          • Lasers_PewPew
            reply
            October 27, 2022 7:10 PM

            Yes, but let's not pretend things aren't about to get real shitty with Musk owning Twitter

            • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 27, 2022 7:12 PM

              A week from now you’ll be making this same comment about the next “big” thing.

      • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 27, 2022 7:05 PM

        parag agrawal secured the bag for his shareholders and got fired, they should build a statue of him in the shareholder value hall of fame

        https://twitter.com/mattzeitlin/status/1585798845543301120?s=46&t=iA1nDiiHkopJsDkuRbpK_Q

        -
        This guys’s totally right

        • sikander moderator mercury mega
          reply
          October 27, 2022 7:08 PM

          what was highlight of your career?

          secured the best deal for my shareholders while the product destroyed society 💕

          • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 27, 2022 7:12 PM

            Blame Jack, this guy was there for less than a year wasn’t he

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 27, 2022 7:15 PM

              Elon and Parag got in big dick slapping fights. Their texts were leaked in the Guardian earlier this month which then prompted this latest push to buy from Musk.

              Jack and Elon always seemed cool from what I can tell

              • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                October 27, 2022 7:27 PM

                I know, I’m saying Jack was part time CEO that led to twitter being what it is today

                • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  October 27, 2022 7:31 PM

                  Jack made Twitter what it was but he didn't goad Elon into possibly buying the company out of pettiness for the better part of a year, thus keeping its share value floating while companies like META and SNAP cratered.

                  I'm going to assume that without the possibility of Musk's buyout that the stock would have gone down with the rest of the sector.

                  • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    October 27, 2022 7:41 PM

                    I think we are agreeing, my original statement was replying to the implication that Agrawal made twitter what it is. He hardly did IMO

                    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                      reply
                      October 27, 2022 7:44 PM

                      I think I'm focused on the "kept share value high" part while you're focused on the "destroying society" part. Parag was definitely the guy responsible for the former.

                      • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                        reply
                        October 27, 2022 7:51 PM

                        Like I said we are agreeing on both

                        • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                          reply
                          October 27, 2022 7:52 PM

                          My OP was not sarcastic, he got $54.20 for Twitter from Musk. Shareholders win.

                          My reply wasn’t sarcastic either, Jack, the part time CEO who was doing both Square and Twitter and whatever the fuck else, helped make twitter what it is today.

                          • not5am legacy 10 years
                            reply
                            October 27, 2022 7:55 PM

                            you make it sound like he had a choice on accepting musk's hostile bid that was 30%+ above market price (and probably more actual price) of the company. he didn't want musk buying the company but his bid was too good for him to pass up without getting into legal trouble.

                            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                              reply
                              October 27, 2022 8:01 PM

                              Its fun to think that was the intent though. Antagonizing Musk into keeping the bid live being Parag actually playing 89-dimensional chess with him is very funny

                            • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                              reply
                              October 27, 2022 8:03 PM

                              Not my intent at all, no one else was offering that to buy twitter

        • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 27, 2022 7:12 PM

          Wait Serpico stole my post!!!

          • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 27, 2022 7:14 PM

            everyone knows serpico’s presence is nothing more than a regurgitation of tweets

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 27, 2022 7:22 PM

            Wait until someone steals my META joke

            • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 27, 2022 7:53 PM

              Add "Professional Joke Writer" to your bio.

    • sikander moderator mercury mega
      reply
      October 27, 2022 7:40 PM

      https://i.imgur.com/fmdISoN.png

      from de Adder // https://twitter.com/deAdder/status/1585820913295138818

