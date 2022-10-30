Twitter reportedly to charge $20/month for verification checkmark The developers working on the Twitter Blue update have a week to deliver or will be fired.

The story of Elon Musk and Twitter has drawn a lot of attention over the past six months. The CEO of a lot of companies continues to make waves with the latest being a rather controversial update to Twitter Blue. According to people close to the matter, the company’s subscription model will receive a price hike and will include a verification feature.

Reported on by Alex Heath of The Verge on October 30, 2022, Elon Musk has allegedly set in motion an update to the iconic verification checkmark system of Twitter. According to sources and conversations seen by The Verge, Twitter is aiming to charge $19.99 USD for Twitter Blue which will also verify users.

It’s not clear whether the traditional verification system will remain in place or if this new system will be the only verification mechanic moving forward. What is clear, though, is that it appears some users will be able to buy their verification rather soon.

The report goes on to note that the developers working on the update were given a deadline of November 7. Failing to meet this deadline will result in being fired.

Elon Musk has only just claimed the title of Twitter CEO following the closing of the deal. Some of his first actions included firing former Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Legal Affairs and Policy Chief Vijaya Gadde. He’s also set to establish a Twitter content moderation council which has its work cut out for it considering anti-Semitic content spread on Twitter following Musk’s takeover.

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter on Sunday to note that the verification process is being revamped. Whether he is talking about the Twitter Blue subscription cost update and verification feature or the traditional verification process remains to be seen.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on the Twitter fiasco. It seems as though this story has more pages to read before it’s over.