Fortnite adds Luke Skywalker, Han Solo & Princess Leia

Fortnite has added the holy Star Wars trio of Luke, Leia, and Han to its roster of playable characters.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite and Star Wars have had a close relationship for years now, with several characters from a galaxy far, far away making their way to the popular battle royale shooter. However, Fortnite had yet to feature the three iconic protagonists that started it all. That has finally changed. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia Organa have all made their way to Fortnite.

Epic Games shared a new Fortnite blog post earlier today where it announced Skywalker Week. Kicking off alongside the release of update v22.30, this Star Wars-themed celebration brings new content to the battle royale game. The Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia Outfits can be purchased from the Item Shop.

Luke Skywalker's Fortnite skin and its alternate styles.

Source: Epic Games

All three Outfits have three alternate styles, based on their appearances throughout the original trilogy of Star Wars films. In addition to the Outfits themselves, there are other cosmetics that you can acquire as well.

  • Training Remote Back Bling (Luke)
  • Slugthrower Rifle Pickaxe (Luke)
  • X-34 Landspeeder Glider (Luke)
  • Leia Organa Outfit (Leia)
  • R2-D2 Back Bling (Leia)
  • Electrostaff Pickaxe (Leia)
  • Millennium Falcon Back Bling (Han)
  • Vibro-staff Pickaxe (Han)

As for gameplay, Lightsabers have also returned to Fortnite’s loot pool. Imperial Chests contain Luke’s blue and green lightsabers from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, respectively. The developer has also unvaulted Darth Vader’s lightsaber and the E-11 Blaster Rifle. The Junk Rift is also back for this week-long event, with the chance of dropping Luke’s land speeder when used.

Leia's Fortnite skin and its alternate styles.

Source: Epic Games

Although Fortnitemares has concluded, spooky content is sticking around for just a little while longer. New Chrome Punk goals allow players to unlock content themed around the Jack-O’-Lantern musician DJ Lyka. As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 continues, stick with Shacknews for the latest additions to Epic Games’ battle royale.

