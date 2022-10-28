Evening Reading - October 28, 2022

Greetings, boys and ghouls!

(This bit never gets old.)

It's almost Halloween, but first we jump into another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

It's Halloween! Brush up on the latest Halloween events happening this holiday season!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

The Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is ready, just in time for Halloween.

The Autumn Tour has begun in Mario Kart Tour.

Warframe has a lot coming down the pipe, as Echoes of Veilbreaker launches next week! You can also learn more about Lua's Prey, the prequel to The Duviri Paradox, which is set to arrive this winter.

Emails are being sent out for the closed beta for The Outlast Trials. Check your inbox.

Finally, Samurai Gunn 2 logs (wocka wocka) in with a new character.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

1,786 days later...

Day 1786: pic.twitter.com/qMrlqZHkyM — The Daily Status Of Bayonetta 3 (@DailyBayonetta) October 28, 2022

Go play and go read our review!

It's Friday night!

Don't believe your calendar if it says otherwise.

And now a message from the OTHER Bayonetta 3 voice actress

hi. 🥹 I voice Viola in #bayonetta3 and I’m never going to shut up about it so let’s play the game already.



and why not raise money for @TransLifeline while we’re at it?? it’s what Bayo would do. 💁🏻‍♀️ #bayonetta



🔴LIVE NOW (⛓ in replies) pic.twitter.com/gfnErK6P3x — Anna Brisbin 🐈‍⬛ BAYONETTA 3 OUT NOW (@BrizzyVoices) October 28, 2022

This is a much more wholesome message that I can get behind.

RIP Chadwick Boseman

If you missed it earlier today, here's Rihanna's new single, which acts as both a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and as the headlining track for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Homestar Halloween

It's time for the annual Homestar Runner Halloween special. For this year, we're going back in time to one of the original specials and updating it for 2022.

Nothing but the Hotfix

With Halloween coming this Monday, we check in with GDQ Hotfix's latest episode of Mercy Kill, spotlighting the Castlevania series.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai shows us the importance of objects with collision.

This week in Shaqnews

This week, Shaq and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew take a look at some custom kicks, including a one-of-a-kind pair of Inside the NBA sneakers. Keep watching for a look back at one of Shaq's finer moments on the show.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The next chapter in the All Out fallout is here.

The Elite's return appears to be imminent.

Tonight in video game music

For this Halloween, we're listening to a darker cover from Banjo-Kazooie.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the end of October! Halloween is this Monday! Until then, be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!