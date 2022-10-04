The season of frights and scares has begun once again. It's time for Halloween and before the young kids go trick-or-treating and the adults hit up their costume parties, dozens of video games are getting into the spirit with seasonal events. We're going to endeavor to keep track of as many of them as we can, so let's take a look at what to expect.

2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule

Here are the Halloween events we've managed to track down. We'll post start and end dates whenever they're made available.

Fortnitemares (October 18 - November 1)

Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things.



Fortnitemares returns October 18. pic.twitter.com/0sGXaHphzl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2022

As of this post, there isn't a lot of information regarding this year's Fortnitemares event, other than it does exist. Epic Games will likely have more information closer to the start of the event, so watch this space in the weeks ahead. We'll be sure to update this section as new information comes in.

Apex Legends: Fight or Fright (October 4 - November 1)

Apex Legends is bringing back its Halloween event with four weeks of fun. It all starts on October 4 with Shadow Royale on the Olympus After Dark map, which challenges any Trios team to survive not only the living, but the dead. Yes, anyone who dies can return in Shadow Form and will keep coming back until the entire squad is eliminated.

You can also find a handful of new seasonal cosmetics throughout the month. For more on the full holiday schedule, be sure to visit the Apex Legends website.

Ooblets (October 1 - November 15)

🍂 The Ooblets Halloween Event is now u̶n̶d̶e̶a̶d̶ LIVE on all platforms! 🎃



🍬Trick-or-treat in Badgetown, exchange candies for prizes, and throw on your spookiest fit 👻 for a night of solving riddles in Nullwhere 🌖🪦 pic.twitter.com/JPmFkDl1eX — Ooblets (@ooblets) October 1, 2022

Ooblets is a recent release, but the development team is already kicking off its first holiday event. Players can head over to Badgetown to pick up a free pumpkin pail from a Halloween stand, at which point they can start trick-or-treating with various NPCs. They can then take all the candy they collect and exchange them for different Ooblet and player accessories, as well as decorative items.

On top of that, players should check their mail, where they'll find a riddle that awaits in the Nullwhere region. There's a special surprise that awaits for those who manage to solve this mysterious riddle.

Be sure to check out our recent Ooblets review.

Warframe: Nights of Naberus (October 5 - November 2)



Source: Digital Extremes

Warframe celebrates October every year with the annual Nights of Naberus event. Players celebrate the ancient Orokin festival of death, which has come to the Infested Moon of Mars Deimos. Search for Mother Tokens and exchange them for seasonal goodies, which include both offerings from past years and also a few new exclusive items. Check out a short list over on the Warframe website.

World of Warships: Legends (October 17 - November 7)

World of Warships: Legends is getting a three-week seasonal event for any console players taking the high seas. Titled "A Light in the Dark," players must band together in order to take down the evil and mighty Rasputin. Rich rewards await those who can take down the fiend, which include cosmetics for both ship personnel and the warships themselves.

Learn more about this event, as well as other cool things on the horizon, over at the World of Warships: Legends website.

Knockout City: Holoween (October 18 - November 1)



Source: Velan Studios

Knockout City confirmed that its Holoween event would return when the dev team laid out its Season 7 roadmap. However, there are few other details about this event. We'll be sure to update this space with more details as they come in.

Guild Wars 2: Shadow of the Mad King (October 18 - November 8)



Source: Arenanet

As indicated by the Guild Wars 2 Fall and Winter roadmap, the annual Shadow of the Mad King event will make its return. It will be open to all players at Level 10 or higher and will feature a number of unspecified seasonal rewards. There are no other specifics at this time, but we expect to hear more from Arenanet before the start of the festivities, so be sure to watch this space. We'll provide an update as soon as we know more.

Pokemon GO Halloween Event (October 20-31)



Source: Niantic

There isn't a lot that's known about Pokemon GO's Halloween event at this time, other than the dates. The one other known is that Giratina (both Altered Forme and Origin Forme) will make its return in Five-Star Raids. Expect more details as this event gets closer, at which point we'll be sure to update this space.

Prepare for the big Halloween event with the October Community Day, which will feature Litwick. Evolve your Lampent on that day or up to five hours after it's over to receive a Chandelure that knows the Charged Attack Poltergeist. Pokemon GO's October Community Day takes place on Saturday, October 15 from 2-5 p.m. local time.

These are the major Halloween events across video games that we've spotted for 2022. Inevitably, some will fall during the cracks. If there are any major events that we missed, join the conversation and let us know in the comments. We'll keep this list updated throughout the month of October.