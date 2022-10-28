Marvel Snap made over $2 million in its launch week The Marvel hero card battler also pulled about 5.3 million downloads.

Marvel Snap is out in the wild now, and it would appear that many are getting into it. Marvel’s free-to-play card battler is an addictive game, and the numbers from its first week alone go on to stress that point. In its launch week, Marvel Snap was downloaded around 5.3 million times, and it pulled over $2 million in revenue for all those downloads.

These metrics were gathered via AppMagic and reported by mobilegamer.biz. Moreover, in addition to its fairly stellar performance as far as mobile games go, Marvel Snap is currently sitting at the top of the charts on iPhone apps in US and Canada. It’s also pretty high up there in countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, and Japan. It’s worth noting, however, that the game is not yet available in China where the mobile market has been one of the strongest.

Part of the addiction to Marvel Snap likely comes from not only collecting your favorite Marvel heroes and villains, but also upgrading the cards with various cosmetics.

Source: Nuverse

Marvel Snap’s early success could be attributed to its solid and fun use of the Marvel IP for card collecting and battling. It’s a free-to-play game and players collect their favorite heroes, villains, and side characters in the Marvel Universe and battle their decks against that of others. It’s even got a fun gimmick where if you feel confident in winning, you “SNAP” to raise the stakes and gain further rewards once the match finishes. We highly enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review of it, only taking issue with needing to login to save card collections and the price of the battle pass.

These small gripes aside, it’s a solid mobile gaming entry and popular at that. With millions of players already on deck in Marvel Snap, it looks like we certainly won’t be waiting in the queue for games for the time being. Stay tuned as we continue to share more news and updates as they come to Marvel Snap. It’s available on iOS and Android devices, as well as in Steam Early Access.