Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Marvel Snap made over $2 million in its launch week

The Marvel hero card battler also pulled about 5.3 million downloads.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
5

Marvel Snap is out in the wild now, and it would appear that many are getting into it. Marvel’s free-to-play card battler is an addictive game, and the numbers from its first week alone go on to stress that point. In its launch week, Marvel Snap was downloaded around 5.3 million times, and it pulled over $2 million in revenue for all those downloads.

These metrics were gathered via AppMagic and reported by mobilegamer.biz. Moreover, in addition to its fairly stellar performance as far as mobile games go, Marvel Snap is currently sitting at the top of the charts on iPhone apps in US and Canada. It’s also pretty high up there in countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, and Japan. It’s worth noting, however, that the game is not yet available in China where the mobile market has been one of the strongest.

Marvel Snap card collection
Part of the addiction to Marvel Snap likely comes from not only collecting your favorite Marvel heroes and villains, but also upgrading the cards with various cosmetics.
Source: Nuverse

Marvel Snap’s early success could be attributed to its solid and fun use of the Marvel IP for card collecting and battling. It’s a free-to-play game and players collect their favorite heroes, villains, and side characters in the Marvel Universe and battle their decks against that of others. It’s even got a fun gimmick where if you feel confident in winning, you “SNAP” to raise the stakes and gain further rewards once the match finishes. We highly enjoyed the game in our Shacknews review of it, only taking issue with needing to login to save card collections and the price of the battle pass.

These small gripes aside, it’s a solid mobile gaming entry and popular at that. With millions of players already on deck in Marvel Snap, it looks like we certainly won’t be waiting in the queue for games for the time being. Stay tuned as we continue to share more news and updates as they come to Marvel Snap. It’s available on iOS and Android devices, as well as in Steam Early Access.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola