ADL reports coordinated spread of antisemitic content on Twitter following Musk takeover The ADL notes that over 1,200 tweets and retweets of antisemitic content have been shared over the last 24 hours.

Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter this week and it seems like some may be using the recent transition of ownership to test the waters of what will and won’t be allowed on the platform moving forward. More specifically, the ADL Center on Extremism has reported a “coordinated effort to spread antisemitic content on Twitter” following Musk’s takeover of the company.

According to the ADL, “over 1,200 tweets and retweets” have been spotted spreading antisemetic content over the past 24 hours. Additionally, the ADL reports that an anonymous post on 4chan was discovered sharing instructions to disseminate antisemitic content on Twitter due to the Musk acquisition.

The ADL Center on Extremism has identified a coordinated effort to spread #antisemitic content on @Twitter, explicitly drawing inspiration from @elonmusk's takeover of the company. In the past 24 hours, over 1200 tweets and retweets have spread antisemitic memes. pic.twitter.com/4mUj5wxQnH — ADL (@ADL) October 28, 2022

The ADL goes on to note that the “strategic spread of hateful content on Twitter” warrants concern in regards to how “extremists view potential changes to Twitter’s content rules.” The ADL doesn’t mention artist Kanye West (Ye) by name, but also remarks on how the increase in antisemitic content on Twitter follows weeks of similar content and discourse “spread by public figures.”

Yesterday, the ADL shared an official statement on its website addressing some of its views and concerns regarding Musk’s takeover of Twitter as well. Speaking on the matter, ADL CEO and National Director, Jonathan A. Greenblatt, stated:

"Despite my reservations, I was cautiously optimistic that Elon Musk would take the concerns of civil society to heart, but developments over the past two weeks have been troubling. This includes, but is not limited to, Mr. Musk warmly welcoming back Ye to Twitter after Ye made antisemitic comments on Instagram and was booted off the platform. I worry that this will be indicative of Mr. Musk’s approach to content moderation on the platform.”

.@elonmusk is officially Chief Twit. What now? Here are 5 things ADL will monitor in the days to come: https://t.co/vmbtUZ7Lhf — ADL (@ADL) October 28, 2022

Moving forward, the ADL shared a list of five things it plans to monitor in the coming days (as seen above), though at the time of this writing the link redirecting to that post isn’t working. As such, we recommend keeping an eye on ADL’s Twitter account and website in the coming weeks. We will also continue to cover the situation as it develops.

