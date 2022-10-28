Elon Musk to establish Twitter content moderation council Musk's new Twitter content moderation council will convene for major decisions on content restriction and account reinstatements.

As Elon Musk takes over Twitter and makes sweeping changes throughout the business, some are more drastic than others. One such change on the way is the approach to content moderation and account suspensions and reinstatements. For this, Elon Musk has announced that there will be a special Twitter content moderation council established that will be tasked with convening for such decisions.

Elon Musk announced the Twitter content moderation council plan via his personal Twitter on October 28, 2022. According to Musk, this council will serve as the new and final authority on decisions regarding content moderation and censorship, as well as the big decisions on account reinstatements. For instance, if Donald Trump’s permanently suspended account were to be reinstated, it would likely be forced to go through this moderation council. However, Elon Musk has not shared any details as to who would sit on this council or how the decisions would be made. That’s likely to come down the line after the new Twitter owner settles into the business.

Elon Musk suggests that in the future, no major decisions regarding content moderation or account reinstatements will be made without a decision by his new Twitter content moderation council.

Source: Twitter

It's been a whirlwind week as Elon Musk has officially closed the deal on Twitter, circumventing further court dates with the company. One of his first orders of business after arriving at Twitter HQ was to fire former leads, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. There has also been word that more layoffs are on the way as Musk determines what he needs and what he doesn’t among the 7,500-strong Twitter workforce.

Even so, all eyes are on Elon Musk as we wait to see how he handles leadership of the popular social media platform. Twitter feels like its set to get more chaotic in the weeks ahead as the transition carries on, but perhaps in time, a content moderation council will be effective in laying the ground rules in what is and isn’t allowed. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details.