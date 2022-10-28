Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 28: Halloween sales continue

If you missed out on last week's Halloween sale, there's good news for you. The Halloween deals across PlayStation and Xbox are continuing for another week. Nintendo has its own Halloween sales happening right now with Capcom's promotion carrying over from last week and has been joined by Bethesda.

PlayStation has also kicked off a few other new sales. November Savings will take players into the new month and offer deals on various deluxe editions for games like Dying Light 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Back 4 Blood, and WWE 2K22. You can also find a few fun indie titles, like Trek to Yomi, Hades, and both Subnautica titles. PlayStation also has a fresh Weekend Offer, which features limited time deals on Cyberpunk 2077, the Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition, among others.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

