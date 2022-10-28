Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 28: Halloween sales continue

Halloween deals for all three major console makers are continuing for one more week.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

If you missed out on last week's Halloween sale, there's good news for you. The Halloween deals across PlayStation and Xbox are continuing for another week. Nintendo has its own Halloween sales happening right now with Capcom's promotion carrying over from last week and has been joined by Bethesda.

PlayStation has also kicked off a few other new sales. November Savings will take players into the new month and offer deals on various deluxe editions for games like Dying Light 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Back 4 Blood, and WWE 2K22. You can also find a few fun indie titles, like Trek to Yomi, Hades, and both Subnautica titles. PlayStation also has a fresh Weekend Offer, which features limited time deals on Cyberpunk 2077, the Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition, among others.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola