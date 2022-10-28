Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 28: Halloween sales continue

If you missed out on last week's Halloween sale, there's good news for you. The Halloween deals across PlayStation and Xbox are continuing for another week. Nintendo has its own Halloween sales happening right now with Capcom's promotion carrying over from last week and has been joined by Bethesda.
PlayStation has also kicked off a few other new sales. November Savings will take players into the new month and offer deals on various deluxe editions for games like Dying Light 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Back 4 Blood, and WWE 2K22. You can also find a few fun indie titles, like Trek to Yomi, Hades, and both Subnautica titles. PlayStation also has a fresh Weekend Offer, which features limited time deals on Cyberpunk 2077, the Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition, among others.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Windbound - FREE!
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition - FREE!
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $9.99 (90% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Shocktober Sale
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Shocktober Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [Xbox Series X] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- F1 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- The Sims 4 expansions are on sale right now through November 2!
- Weekend Offer
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Halloween
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Colection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
- November Savings
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $51.99 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $83.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uncharted Digital Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- SUPERHOT ONE OF US BUNDLE - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation November Savings Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $10.99 (45% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 (85% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $4.79 (80% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy [PS5] - $1.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Injustice 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- SUPERHOT - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.99 (28% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- OBAKEIDORO! - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 11/1)
- Bethesda Halloween Sale
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM - $15.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Halloween Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $49.99 (28% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.99 (37% off)
- Fibbage XL - $5.99 (40% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional - $5.99 (40% off)
- OlliOlli World - $20.09 (33% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.97 (40% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters - $20.99 (30% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- SkateBIRD - $8.99 (55% off)
- Gang Beasts - $17.99 (40% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $5.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 28: Halloween sales continue