Radio Flyer recalls Tesla Cyberquad for Kids over safety concerns The $1,900 miniaturized Cyberquad built for children has been recalled for numerous violations of Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles.

There’s bad news this week for Tesla fanatics who bought the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids. The children-oriented electric vehicle has been recalled by manufacturer Radio Flyer. Refunds are being offered for around 5,000 units in the wild as they violate the Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), which includes the lack of a CPSC-approved ATV action plan meant to ensure rider preparation and safety when operating the vehicle.

Radio Flyer issued its recall for the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids via a statement its website, echoed by a report from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, the Cyberquad for Kids violates a number of safety regulations in its manufacturing, including “mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.” It is also in violation of federal standards for not including a CPSC-approved ATV action plan.

“ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures,” the CPSC wrote in its recall notification. “These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.”

Radio Flyer issued a recall for Model #914 of the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, offering refunds to those who turn in the toy ATV vehicle.

Source: Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer would go on to issue an apology in its recall notice, claiming it will be working closely with the CPSC in its recall of the Cyberquad for Kids.

“Radio Flyer has 105 years of history in producing safe, quality products that families can trust. We take the safety of children very seriously,” the company’s statement reads. “Radio Flyer has worked closely with the CPSC to issue the voluntary recall of the Cyberquad for Kids (Model #914). Please confirm that you own this product by locating the model number on the warning label attached to the left fender.”

Radio Flyer also posts links to begin the refund process if your Cyberquad is part of the model being recalled.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has been a contentious subject for a while. It launched out of nowhere in limited quantities in 2021 for $1,900 USD when Tesla was facing supply constraints, but Elon Musk told his staff not to “sprint like crazy” to deliver more cars and meet quarterly demands - a move which upset shareholders. Even so, it looks like there’s a bigger concern here. If you own the Cyberquad for Kids, you should check on your model and see if it falls into the recall batch (Model #914).