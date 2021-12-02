Tesla Cyberquad for Kids four-wheel ATV costs $1,900 Tesla reveals an ATV for kids following Musk's message to employees about rushing to deliver cars.

Supply shortages have hit countless companies over the last two years, with electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla being among them. Earlier this week, company CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees in which he told them not to “sprint like crazy” in order to deliver more cars in the 4th quarter, a move that upset Tesla (TSLA) shareholders. Coincidentally, Tesla revealed a $1,900 Cyberquad ATV for kids just after that news got out.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids went on sale in the company’s US store for the price of $1,900 USD on December 2, 2021. If you were thinking of buying one for the kiddo in your life, you’ll be disappointed to know that the Cyberquad sold out pretty quickly. The electric 4-wheeler has a 15-mile range on a full charge and can reach a top speed of 10 mph. The vehicle's physical design is inspired by the now infamous Tesla Cybertruck that was first revealed back in 2019.

The timing of the Cyberquad’s release is quite curious. Shareholders were a bit aggravated at the fact that Tesla leadership was not putting an emphasis to deliver more cars and meet quarterly demands. Just days after the email from Elon Musk was obtained by CNBC, the Cyberquad for Kids seemingly comes out of nowhere and sells out immediately. Instantly, the new ATV is dominating conversations about the electric vehicle company.

The Cyberquad for Kids is a miniature version of the standard Cyberquad that's not yet hit the streets. The Cyberquad for Kids has sold out, and the first shipments are expected to start going out within the next handful of weeks. There's currently no word on when more vehicles will become available.