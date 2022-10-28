Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode is getting a closed technical test next week Selected players will get their first taste of what Hitman 3's rogue-like Freelancer Mode has in store for them on November 3.

Hitman 3 may have come and gone as one of the best games of 2021, but one of the biggest new additions to the game is still in the works and on the way soon: Freelancer Mode. This rogue-like mode allows players to utilize an upgradeable safe house as they launch into a series of missions that target various criminal organizations and take out key targets in them while collecting gear as you go. It’s also finally getting a playtest soon as IO Interactive has announced a Closed Technical Test coming up next week.

IO Interactive shared new details on Freelancer Mode and the upcoming Closed Technical Test in a blog post and gameplay video on October 27, 2022. The Closed Technical Test is set to take place from 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3 to 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Monday, November 7, 2022. Some players may have been sent invitations for the test already. However, if you haven’t, there’s still time to sign up. You just need to head to the Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode Closed Technical Test online form and submit your info. Unfortunately, this Closed Technical Test will take place only on Steam for PC players.

Doing well in Freelancer Mode and taking down a Syndicate will net you a Weapon Crate with a randomized piece of gear to add to your current campaign arsenal.

Source: IO Interactive

IO Interactive goes on to share that that players should be on the lookout for a code that will allow them to download a new client for the Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode Closed Technical Test. It will be separate from the main game. Given how much players have meddled with files in other betas, it’s likely a way to keep players from discovering things they shouldn’t ahead of the mode’s full release.

Hitman 3’s Freelancer Mode has been delayed as the team worked to develop and sort out issues along the way. We’ll now be able to play it in January 2023, but until then, the Closed Technical Test will be your best bet to see what’s coming with the new mode. Sign up on the form and stay tuned for further Hitman 3 news and updates.