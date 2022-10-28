Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode is getting a closed technical test next week

Selected players will get their first taste of what Hitman 3's rogue-like Freelancer Mode has in store for them on November 3.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via IO Interactive
2

Hitman 3 may have come and gone as one of the best games of 2021, but one of the biggest new additions to the game is still in the works and on the way soon: Freelancer Mode. This rogue-like mode allows players to utilize an upgradeable safe house as they launch into a series of missions that target various criminal organizations and take out key targets in them while collecting gear as you go. It’s also finally getting a playtest soon as IO Interactive has announced a Closed Technical Test coming up next week.

IO Interactive shared new details on Freelancer Mode and the upcoming Closed Technical Test in a blog post and gameplay video on October 27, 2022. The Closed Technical Test is set to take place from 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3 to 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Monday, November 7, 2022. Some players may have been sent invitations for the test already. However, if you haven’t, there’s still time to sign up. You just need to head to the Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode Closed Technical Test online form and submit your info. Unfortunately, this Closed Technical Test will take place only on Steam for PC players.

Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode weapons crate reward.
Doing well in Freelancer Mode and taking down a Syndicate will net you a Weapon Crate with a randomized piece of gear to add to your current campaign arsenal.
Source: IO Interactive

IO Interactive goes on to share that that players should be on the lookout for a code that will allow them to download a new client for the Hitman 3 Freelancer Mode Closed Technical Test. It will be separate from the main game. Given how much players have meddled with files in other betas, it’s likely a way to keep players from discovering things they shouldn’t ahead of the mode’s full release.

Hitman 3’s Freelancer Mode has been delayed as the team worked to develop and sort out issues along the way. We’ll now be able to play it in January 2023, but until then, the Closed Technical Test will be your best bet to see what’s coming with the new mode. Sign up on the form and stay tuned for further Hitman 3 news and updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola