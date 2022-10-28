Deadpool coming to Midnight Suns as DLC, along with Venom, Storm, & Morbius Deadpool was previously teased, but it looks like Venom, Storm, and Michael Morbius will join the Merc with a Mouth in post-launch Midnight Suns DLC.

The roster for Midnight Suns is looking to get a little zany after its launch. We’d seen Deadpool take over the game’s Twitter and were pretty sure that mean Wade Wilson was coming to the game, but we got more than we bargained for this week. Not only is Deadpool coming to Marvel’s Midnight Suns as DLC, but he’s being joined by Storm, Venom, and Dr. Michael Morbius. They will be launching little by little after the game comes out.

The quartet of DLC heroes was confirmed for Marvel’s Midnight Suns via a new trailer for the game. Each character will launch with unique cosmetics, story missions, and base upgrades to explore. Moreover, they’ll be released one after the other, presumably with Deadpool kicking things off, and you can get them one at a time or in a Season Pass that will let you access them as they launch. The first of these DLCs is set to launch in Early 2023 after the game comes out.

It’s been interesting to see the reveals for Firaxis and 2K’s new project. Its full reveal showed us it certainly still looks XCOM-like, but with heroes in place of an alien invasion resistance. What’s more, we suspected Deadpool was coming to the game after a short takeover campaign started in which Deadpool took the reins of the Midnight Suns Twitter. With the character now confirmed alongside several others, it will be interesting to see how these heroes fit into the overall strategy. Morbius fits the theme (despite his box office flop), and Venom was already in the game as an enemy, but it’s also cool to see Storm in action too.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was delayed back to later this year, and further if you’re not playing on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. Nonetheless, it looks like there’s lots of goodies in store both when the game launches and after with the confirmation of post-launch DLC.