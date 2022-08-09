Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Marvel's Midnight Suns delay still targets 2022, but not on older platforms

A recently announced delay will keep Midnight Suns in late 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but other platforms will have to wait longer.
TJ Denzer
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an ambitious project for Firaxis. It takes popular Marvel characters and storylines and applies the dev studio’s X-COM style turn-based strategy combat to all of it. However, it’s looking like 2K and Firaxis don’t feel confident they can deliver the game on its current October 2022 target as planned. Midnight Suns has been delayed again, and what’s more, while current gen versions will still come out in 2022, previous gen releases may take longer.

Firaxis and 2K announced the latest delay for Marvel’s Midnight Suns via the game’s Twitter on August 8, 2022. While the delay announcement claims that 2K and Firaxis will still aim to deliver the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in fiscal 2022, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions will be delayed further and will receive a new release date at a later time.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be delayed to different release dates for current gen and previous gen systems.
The full announcement from Firaxis is as follows:

And so it seems Midnight Suns will miss the intended October 2022 release date. As we wait on new official release dates for the game, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest updates and reveals.

