Deadpool takes over Midnight Suns Twitter, may be coming to game Wade Wilson seemingly taking over the Midnight Suns Twitter account may indicate that Deadpool will appear in the game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been delayed a few times as the team works hard to get it ready for launch, but it looks like Firaxis and 2K are gearing up for some interesting reveals in the meantime. In an interesting play, Deadpool seemingly took over the Midnight Suns Twitter to campaign for an appearance in the upcoming hero strategy game. If this is any indicator, it would appear that we may be getting Deadpool as a playable character in Midnight Suns.

Deadpool took over the Midnight Suns Twitter this week, sharing tweets under the Twitter’s new profile name, “#DeadpoolSuns”. In said takeover, Deadpool jokingly shares that he’s not fond of fans asking for a whole bunch of other Marvel heroes in the game (particularly Moon Knight), but he still wants in on the action. While Deadpool isn’t fully confirmed by this video, it seems pretty obvious that 2K and Firaxis Games may be gearing up to reveal that Deadpool will be a playable character in the game, if not on the base roster, then perhaps as DLC.

Deadpool shows off the costume he'd wear "if" he was coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Source: Twitter

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be coming out in December 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but is pushed further back into 2023 for previous-gen platforms like PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. We’ve gotten to see original characters, as well as the main antagonist Lilith, supporting adversaries like Sabertooth and a demonically enhanced Hulk, and occult heroes like Blade and Ghost Rider. All of these heroes and villains will be adapted into an XCOM-like strategy campaign handled by the masterful Firaxis Games.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns may have been pushed back a few times, but if it makes room for reveals and features like getting Deadpool in the game, it may be worth the wait. Stay tuned as we await further details and reveals for the game leading up to its initial launch in December 2022.