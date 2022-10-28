Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Sega has one unannounced free-to-play game in development

The company has yet to share details on the unannounced title, though it does point to the success of other free-to-play games like Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Sega
1

In a recent Business Overview report from Sega, the company subtly mentions that it has one free-to-play game in development that’s yet to be announced. Specifically, Sega mentions that it’s continuing to work on strengthening the operation of its existing free-to-play titles, while also intending to release one new one as well.

Slide from Sega's report showing data in regards to game sales including mention of an unannounced F2P game in development
© Sega

Currently, Sega has a number of free-to-play games available including the likes of Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, and Sin Chronicle. Sega notes in its report that in particular, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! has been performing well. And as previously noted, outside of these games Sega has another free-to-play title in development that should hopefully see an announcement sometime in the near future. 

There are some other interesting things touched upon in Sega’s report worth noting including plans to “step up the introduction of new full game titles” while pointing to the upcoming release of Sonic Frontiers. For more on Sega’s business plans moving forward, be sure to read through the company’s full report. And for more on Sega properties in general, check out some of our previous coverage including how Sonic Frontiers' open zone design lets you feel the speed.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola