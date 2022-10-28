Sega has one unannounced free-to-play game in development The company has yet to share details on the unannounced title, though it does point to the success of other free-to-play games like Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!.

In a recent Business Overview report from Sega, the company subtly mentions that it has one free-to-play game in development that’s yet to be announced. Specifically, Sega mentions that it’s continuing to work on strengthening the operation of its existing free-to-play titles, while also intending to release one new one as well.

In F2P titles, while continuing to work on strengthening the operation of existing titles, we plan to release one new title. Looking ahead at the business environment, although we have to pay attention to increasing development costs due to the effects of rising prices and the greater mobility of developers, as well as longer development periods, these factors are not currently having a major impact on results.

Currently, Sega has a number of free-to-play games available including the likes of Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, and Sin Chronicle. Sega notes in its report that in particular, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! has been performing well. And as previously noted, outside of these games Sega has another free-to-play title in development that should hopefully see an announcement sometime in the near future.

There are some other interesting things touched upon in Sega’s report worth noting including plans to “step up the introduction of new full game titles” while pointing to the upcoming release of Sonic Frontiers. For more on Sega’s business plans moving forward, be sure to read through the company’s full report. And for more on Sega properties in general, check out some of our previous coverage including how Sonic Frontiers' open zone design lets you feel the speed.