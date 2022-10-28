Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 28: The Steam Scream Sale

Halloween is right around the corner, so more sales to celebrate the holiday have emerged. The biggest one comes from Steam, which has gone beyond offering dozens of games for sale. Valve's storefront is also helpfully labeling which games have Halloween events happening right now, so those looking for a special way to celebrate the holiday can now find a game to help them do so. There are also new Halloween sales from the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and GOG.com, so be sure to shop around and find the game that's right for you. Don't forget, the Epic Games Store is also in the middle of its Halloween sale.
Elsewhere, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is getting its biggest discount to date. Shop around and pick your favorite retailer, but the best price is coming from GamesPlanet, which has it at 30 percent off. Look around for more PlayStation PC titles on sale, as well, including God of War.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: The Dragon Pack - $49.99 (65% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Total War: Warhammer 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming until 11/1 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Saturnalia - FREE until 11/3
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - FREE until 11/3
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halloween Sale 2022
- Evil Dead: The Game - $23.99 (40% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Solar Ash - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $29.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $22.49 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Outriders - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $16.49 (45% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Weird West - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Restless Soul - $11.24 (25% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- Roguebook - $14.99 (40% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Halloween Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of October, select from the following games: Severed Steel, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Death and Taxes, Summer in Mara, Defend the Rook, Obsidian Prince, Luck be a Landlord, Perfect Heist 2, Hunting Simulator 2: Bear Hunter Edition, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, Siege the Day, The Escapists Double Pack, Elderborn, Godstrike, Mayhem in Single Valley, PC Building Simulator, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Super Blood Hockey. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $22.79 (62% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $14.89 (26% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Ubisoft] - $28.99 (71% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $19.19 (76% off)
- The Walking Dead Seasons 1+2 + 400 Days [Steam] - $1.00 (96% off)
Gamebillet
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $19.74 (51% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $39.90 (20% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $25.02 (37% off)
- PlayStation Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $41.89 (30% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $34.98 (30% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $17.49 (65% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $24.95 (38% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $24.79 (59% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $28.95 (28% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.84 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $16.34 (46% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $25.60 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $18.85 (69% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [Ubisoft] - $13.20 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $25.49 (58% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $20.87 (48% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $16.99 (79% off)
- Cozy Grove [Steam] - $8.09 (46% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition [Steam] - $26.09 (35% off)
GamesPlanet
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.85 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $22.50 (44% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- Scorn [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $21.99 (63% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $18.50 (69% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $18.50 (38% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $16.50 (45% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [Steam] - $19.99 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.99 (53% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.99 (58% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Street Fighter 5 [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 [Steam] - $5.75 (77% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.31 (77% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.31 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $20.99 (25% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $17.49 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $11.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $15.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $10.49 (65% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $19.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $5.99 (85% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Biomutant - $19.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $13.99 (65% off)
- Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $15.99 (20% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $16.99 (66% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $13.71 (72% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.89 (82% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Superliminal - $11.99 (40% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $11.99 (40% off)
- XCOM 2 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $22.49 (55% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 3,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Halloween Sale. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FALL15 to say 15% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $41.99 (16% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $20.15 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Restless Soul [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.20 (72% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $7.08 (88% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Deathloop, Monster Train: First Class Collectors Edition, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Disciples: Liberation, Maid of Sker, Epic Chef, Railroad Corporation, and Golf Gang. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Payday 2. Pay $10 to also receive the Gage Russion Weapon Pack, John Wick Heists, Scarface Heist, Gage Spec Ops Pack, John Wick Weapon Pack, The Biker Heist, Sydney Character Pack, Biker Character Pack, Wolf Pack, The Goat Simulator Heist, The Point Break Heists, Gage Chivalry Pack, Gage Ninja Pack, Yakuza Character Pack, Sokol Character Pack, The Golden Grin Casino Heist, The Alesso Heist, The Butcher's BBQ Pack, The Butcher's AK/CAR Mod Pack, The Butcher's Western Pack, The OVERKILL Pack, The Dragon Character Pack, The Bomb Heists, The Clover Character Pack, The Diamond Heist, Gage Historical Pack, Hotline Miami, Gage Assault Pack, Gage Shotgun Pack, The Big Bank Heist, Gage Weapon Pack #02, Gage Weapon Pack #01, Armored Transport, Gage Mod Courier, and Gage Sniper Pack DLC add-ons. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Tailor Pack 3, Weapon Color Pack 3, Gunslinger Weapon Pack, Buluc's Mansion Heist, Fugitive Weapon Pack, Weapon Color Pack 2, Breakfast in Tijuana Heist, Weapon Color Pack 1, Tailor Pack 2, Federales Weapon Pack, Son Martin Bank Heist, Tailor Pack 1, Cartel Optics Mod Pack, and Border Crossing Heist DLC add-ons. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Golden Dagger Tailor Pack, Mountain Master Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 4, Winter Ghosts Tailor Pack, Mega City Tailor Pack, Black Cat Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 3, Guardians Tailor Pack, The Ukrainian Prisoner Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 2, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack, and Dragon Pack DLC add-ons, along with coupons for the Midland DLC Bundle and Lost in Transit DLC Bundle. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Spacebase DF-9, Double Fine Adventure, Broken Age (w/soundtrack), 140, THOTH, GNOG, Brutal Legend, Massive Chalice, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Psychonauts, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, and Gang Beasts, along with coupons for iam8bit and the Day of the Devs VIP Pass. These activate on Steam, but Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin requires a VR headset.
- Halloween Sale
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Rollerdrome [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Halloween Sale.
- Card Shark [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Soundfall [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dicey Dungeons [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Halloween Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition - $18.00 (80% off)
- Transference - $5.00 (80% off)
- Zombi - $5.00 (75% off)
- I am Alive - $3.75 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Halloween Sale.
Steam
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $47.99 (20% off)
- God of War - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Steam Scream Sale
- Cult of the Lamb - $19.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human + Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/1 @ 11AM PT)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (25% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $11.99 (60% off)
- Black Mesa - $4.99 (75% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (55% off)
- World War Z: Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The House of the Dead: Remake - $13.46 (73% off)
- The Forest - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Scream Sale.
- NBA 2K23 - $40.19 (33% off)
- F1 2022 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $44.98 (44% off)
- LEGO Brawls - $29.99 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus - $7.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Hard West 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
