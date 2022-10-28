Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 28: The Steam Scream Sale

Halloween is right around the corner, so more sales to celebrate the holiday have emerged. The biggest one comes from Steam, which has gone beyond offering dozens of games for sale. Valve's storefront is also helpfully labeling which games have Halloween events happening right now, so those looking for a special way to celebrate the holiday can now find a game to help them do so. There are also new Halloween sales from the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and GOG.com, so be sure to shop around and find the game that's right for you. Don't forget, the Epic Games Store is also in the middle of its Halloween sale.

Elsewhere, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is getting its biggest discount to date. Shop around and pick your favorite retailer, but the best price is coming from GamesPlanet, which has it at 30 percent off. Look around for more PlayStation PC titles on sale, as well, including God of War.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of October, select from the following games: Severed Steel, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Death and Taxes, Summer in Mara, Defend the Rook, Obsidian Prince, Luck be a Landlord, Perfect Heist 2, Hunting Simulator 2: Bear Hunter Edition, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, Siege the Day, The Escapists Double Pack, Elderborn, Godstrike, Mayhem in Single Valley, PC Building Simulator, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Super Blood Hockey. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FALL15 to say 15% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Deathloop, Monster Train: First Class Collectors Edition, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Disciples: Liberation, Maid of Sker, Epic Chef, Railroad Corporation, and Golf Gang. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Payday 2. Pay $10 to also receive the Gage Russion Weapon Pack, John Wick Heists, Scarface Heist, Gage Spec Ops Pack, John Wick Weapon Pack, The Biker Heist, Sydney Character Pack, Biker Character Pack, Wolf Pack, The Goat Simulator Heist, The Point Break Heists, Gage Chivalry Pack, Gage Ninja Pack, Yakuza Character Pack, Sokol Character Pack, The Golden Grin Casino Heist, The Alesso Heist, The Butcher's BBQ Pack, The Butcher's AK/CAR Mod Pack, The Butcher's Western Pack, The OVERKILL Pack, The Dragon Character Pack, The Bomb Heists, The Clover Character Pack, The Diamond Heist, Gage Historical Pack, Hotline Miami, Gage Assault Pack, Gage Shotgun Pack, The Big Bank Heist, Gage Weapon Pack #02, Gage Weapon Pack #01, Armored Transport, Gage Mod Courier, and Gage Sniper Pack DLC add-ons. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Tailor Pack 3, Weapon Color Pack 3, Gunslinger Weapon Pack, Buluc's Mansion Heist, Fugitive Weapon Pack, Weapon Color Pack 2, Breakfast in Tijuana Heist, Weapon Color Pack 1, Tailor Pack 2, Federales Weapon Pack, Son Martin Bank Heist, Tailor Pack 1, Cartel Optics Mod Pack, and Border Crossing Heist DLC add-ons. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Golden Dagger Tailor Pack, Mountain Master Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 4, Winter Ghosts Tailor Pack, Mega City Tailor Pack, Black Cat Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 3, Guardians Tailor Pack, The Ukrainian Prisoner Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 2, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack, and Dragon Pack DLC add-ons, along with coupons for the Midland DLC Bundle and Lost in Transit DLC Bundle. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Spacebase DF-9, Double Fine Adventure, Broken Age (w/soundtrack), 140, THOTH, GNOG, Brutal Legend, Massive Chalice, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Psychonauts, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, and Gang Beasts, along with coupons for iam8bit and the Day of the Devs VIP Pass. These activate on Steam, but Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin requires a VR headset.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.